Breaking Thursday…FBI Reopens Hillary Clinton Email Case

The Justice Department has reopened the Hillary Clinton email scandal in a new bombshell report from the Daily Beast.

According to the Daily Beast, the Justice Department is seeking new details on how Clinton and her aides — including former top aide Huma Abedin — handled classified material. The probe will look at how much classified information was on her private email server, and how that information got there.

The email probe under Jim Comey was rife with corruption if only half of the reports that leaked out are true.

The information about the investigation came from ally of Attorney General Jeff Sessions who is familiar with the thinking at the Justice Department’s Washington headquarters, Beast reported.

Daily Beast believes the FBI would not have been interested in reopening the case if the President hadn’t brought it up. However, many American people want it reopened as well.

Brian Fallon, former spokesperson for the Justice Department and Clinton’s presidential campaign, suspects DOJ officials are engaging in perfunctory steps “to give Trump and his allies something to talk about.

Fallon seems unaware of the many signs of corruption over this case in the Comey-led FBI.

In this next clip, host Maria Bartiromo and former speaker of the House Newt Gingrich review some of the issues that have been revealed which point to corruption in the system.