Breaking…White House Pulls CNN Hack Acosta’s Press Pass

Acosta is banned from the White House until further notice! Press secretary Sarah Sanders made the announcement Wednesday evening.

The White House pulled the White House credentials of CNN’s White House correspondent Jim Acosta after he wrestled a microphone from an unidentified aide during a White House presser.

The President and Acosta were in a heated exchange after a minute-and-a-half of Acosta asking questions aimed at embarrassing the President. Acosta also jumped up and interrupted other reporters several times.

“Honestly, I think you should let me run the country and you run CNN,” Trump told Acosta.

The reporter wanted to ask more questions but Trump told him, “That’s enough!”

Acosta continued to talk and act the bully as the aide tried to take the microphone from his hand. She grabbed the microphone but Acosta wouldn’t give it up.

He finally up gave it up but not until he battered the President some more.

CNN stuck up for Acosta and in a statement said the President has gone too far. That’s not a surprise since he is only doing what they want.

“This president’s ongoing attacks on the press have gone too far. They are not only dangerous, they are disturbingly un-American. While President Trump has made it clear he does not respect a free press, he has a sworn obligation to protect it. A free press is vital to democracy, and we stand behind Jim Acosta and his fellow journalists everywhere,” CNN said.

Half of America will be thrilled to see Acosta’s press pass pulled. He’s an obnoxious bully.

The President’s response is long overdue. The media is extremely nasty to him and they are abusive to Sarah Sanders every day. The reporters like him aren’t seeking information, they are activists asking gotcha questions.

In case you missed the exchange, watch some of it on these clips.