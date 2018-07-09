Brett Kavanagh’s Nomination Has Left Worried They Won’t Get to Put Trump in Jail

Judge Brett Kavanagh sounds fairly close to perfect as a nominee for the Supreme Court of the United States. He promises to execute the law as written and his personal life is one of love and sacrifice.

Have faith in the left, however, to defame him. Surely he teased someone in high school or put a dog in a carrier on his roof once.

The far-left planned protests before he was even selected – they’re ready to go.

He’s apparently Catholic — very Catholic — and that will certainly make it hard for him to pass the Democrats’ illegal religious test.

The Left Is Worried About Values, Not Getting to Put Trump in Jail, Socialist healthcare, Abortion and…wait for it…Russians

Senator Mark Warner tweeted: I plan to carefully examine Judge Kavanaugh’s record and judicial philosophy. I cannot and will not support a nominee who would take this country backwards by undermining our fundamental rights and American values.

What values are those Mark? Open borders? Character assassination, kicking political opponents out of restaurants and gas stations? Maybe it’s high taxes and heavy regulations?

Notorious liar Adam Schiff tweeted: Ever mindful of his self-interest, Trump has picked Brett Kavanaugh, who once wrote that he didn’t believe a sitting President should be subject to criminal investigation or prosecution.

That appears to be the major pre-planned talking point. Hysteric Cory Booker carried on with that accusation as did others.

They’re ridiculous. That’s the law. Perhaps they would have been happy with a nominee who wrote an opinion that Donald Trump should be in jail.

Chuck Schumer said, “I oppose Judge Kavanagh’s nomination with everything I have”. His reasons are the usual fearmongering.

Schumer claims that with Kavanaugh’s nomination, reproductive rights and healthcare protections are “on the judicial chopping block.”

Schumer forgot they lost the election.

Kavanagh actually wrote the argument Justice Roberts used to approve Obamacare. As for abortion rights, only Congress can overturn the law.

Far-left Hill reporter Ed Krassenstein sees the Russians in the selection [presumably he got the talking points memo about this judge not being willing to prosecute Trump]:

Socialist race-baiter Sharpton sees Kavanagh as a serious threat. That’s good enough for us at the Sentinel. We support Kavanagh!

Justice Kavanagh wants to preserve the rule of law so the left says get rid of him.

One interesting fact is George W. Bush finally found something the President did that he agrees with.

The Nominee Will Follow the Law, Very Objectionable

