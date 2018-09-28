Brian Fallon Threatens Senators, Kavanaugh, Reveals the Plan

Brian Fallon spoke with The New York Times Wednesday and openly revealed Democrat plans to stop Brett Kavanaugh, keep the Supreme Court seat open and “out of Trump’s hands” until 2020.

As if we didn’t know. He’s also threatening people.

Fallon, Hillary Clinton’s former national press secretary, co-founded “Demand Justice” with Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s former aide Paige Herwig. The group seeks revenge for the loss of the seat for Merrick Garland.

If Kavanaugh drops out, we’re halfway there,” Fallon told the Times.

Fallon’s plan reaches its heights in November: “If Democrats are able to win back the Senate, we’d have a path to blocking Trump from picking any of the archconservatives on his short list.”

After Democrats hold the seat, they win the Senate. Ultimately, they want the White House. They want it all but they don’t want it fairly.

The Democrats will do anything to win — everything. They want all the power, all the control.

FALLON’S TWEETING FRENETICALLY AND VICIOUSLY

We have about 36 hours to try and stop this, America. We need to make this count.https://t.co/u28vNbnAi8 — Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) September 28, 2018

This next tweet is the worst. He has a dark heart. How can he call Brett Kavanaugh a rapist without any evidence whatsoever? He’s threatening Senators in his last ditch effort to stop Kavanaugh, and what does he mean “Kavanaugh will not serve for life”? Impeachment or is this another threat to Kavanaugh’s life? The judge isn’t even all that conservative, he’s more like Justice Kennedy than he is like a Justice Thomas.

Fallon definitely doesn’t believe in the two-party system, but, then again, what socialist would?

If Senate GOP ignores Dr. Blasey Ford and tries to muscle an attempted rapist onto the Supreme Court:

1. They will pay dearly this November.

2. Senators up in 2020 (Collins, Gardner et al) will feel intense heat for next two years.

3. Kavanaugh will not serve for life. — Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) September 27, 2018