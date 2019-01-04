Brilliant! President’s Presser on the Wall Is Meant for the American People

The President’s press conference was brilliant! The media will trash him, but the important thing is the American people heard it, and they will be the judges. He needs to keep speaking to and for the people.

On Wednesday, he found a brilliant way of addressing the misbehavior by Democrats at the Wednesday meeting. They wouldn’t listen.

WHEN DEMOCRATS WOULDN’T LISTEN WEDNESDAY

When the Democrats rudely interrupted the Secretary of Homeland Security on Wednesday, the President turned around and sent the presentation to all members of Congress. That’s brilliant.

.@POTUS sent the slides of a border security briefing to every Member of Congress after the Wednesday White House meeting when Democratic lawmakers were uninterested in seeing them pic.twitter.com/oIWOHoUmKB — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) January 4, 2019

THE PRESIDENT ADDRESSED IT FRIDAY

Schumer and Pelosi whined after the meeting that they wouldn’t resolve the border crisis unless the government is opened up. The President won’t open the government until the border crisis is resolved.

A reporter asked the President if he could declare a national emergency at the border and build the wall. He said he could, but didn’t want to do that just yet.

The President sounded more positive than the Democrats, but this presser was for the people. That is who he was speaking to today.

Trump has not given in to the open borders crowd. The Vice President will work with a group to work on the deal throughout the weekend.

It would be hard to summarize what he said. His presentation and his response to questions were brilliant.

CBS BROUGHT UP THE CALLS FOR WALLS BY DEMOCRATS

The left-leaning netowrk discussed the issue before the presser and did mention the Democrats called for a wall not so many years ago.

CBS highlights how Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, and Chuck Schumer all supported the border wall in the past pic.twitter.com/Spqr8QNtUx — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 4, 2019

More than 22,000 illegal alien children crossed our borders illegally in December. It’s a terrible journey, and many don’t make it. It’s a free-for-all with 2,000 illegals pounding the border each day and border patrol sending 50 sick people to hospitals daily. Eighty percent of females, including young girls, perhaps boys, are raped on their way to the border. Sex traffickers kidnap some.

Migrants are going under, through, and over the wall. Organizers use women and children as human shields. The illegal aliens are found hiding in mattresses.

Terrorists are coming into the country

WALLS ARE IMMORAL?

Nancy Pelosi claimed it’s immoral to build a wall. Where do you begin with such a stupid statement? Should we tear down all the walls? She also said today that wll is a ruse. Another stupid statement.

It’s immoral to allow this to continue.

You know what is immoral? It’s immoral to promote illegal immigration that results in the abuse of innocent foreigners; that brings in criminals who kill wonderful people like police officer Ronil Singh; that leads to an increased influx of drug cartels and their poisonous merchandise.

THE UK CALLED IN THE NAVY, IS THAT IMMORAL?

The United Kingdom is sending a forceful message as the number of migrants attempting to cross into the U.K. illegally by boat was roughly 434 in the past three months alone, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Their numbers are far-far less than what we are seeing, even proportionally.

Britain’s Home Office announced Wednesday that 539 migrants attempted to cross the border through the channel in 2018, according to The WSJ.

“We need to send an unequivocal message to people that if they embark on this journey, they are taking their life into their own hands,” Javid said in a statement Wednesday.

Secretary of State for Defense Gavin Williamson responded by dispatching the HMS Mersey, an offshore patrol vessel of the British Royal Navy, to patrol the waters while the Royal Air Force will be responsible for patrolling the airspace, reported the Financial Times.

We need to get on this. Our national security is in danger if it isn’t too late already. Who knows how many terror cells are here waiting to pull the trigger.