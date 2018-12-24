Brit Hume Says Trump Is Blowing Up the Conservative Base with Syria/Mattis

The fear among Conservatives in the Republican Party is palpable as we enter unfamiliar territory where neo-cons are no longer winning, and the President has abandoned the concept of “endless wars”. Getting us out of Middle East wars is something Barack Obama promised right before he got us into more wars, Libya being the most disastrous.

Some might say the Middle East was better off before the U.S. intervened.

Brit Hume is the old order, but that doesn’t make him wrong, or does it? Hume is mostly very fair to the President and appears to want him to succeed, but the Mattis-Syria situation could be the breaking point for Hume and others in the Republican Party.

He tweeted Monday that this Syria-Mattis situation is a ” big deal” and threatens to blow up the conservative base.

“Too much of the criticism of Trump has been overblown, too often about things that either didn’t happen or didn’t matter,” Hume tweeted Sunday. “That is not true of Syria/Mattis. This is a big deal, both in the substance of the Trump decisions and the way the whole episode was handled.”

WHO IS RIGHT?

It will come down to Trump’s judgment on this issue or that of the neo-cons in the party. The President promised that he would get us out of the “endless wars” in the Middle East and many voted for him to do just that.

Trump is the most unusual politician who follows through on campaign promises, and that is shocking to the populace when he does it.

Is Hume correct that conservatives want to continue in Syria or is the President right on this issue?

Hume says he’s blowing up the conservative part of it because he sees all conservatives as wanting the battles overseas.

“And he’s in the process of blowing up the conservative part of it. I wonder if he understands,” tweeted Hume. The article he links to mentions the Trumpian base he is losing — Tom Cotton, Mitch McConnell, and others.

The problem for this author is the situation for the Kurds. We want them to survive, and the Turks are very untrustworthy. Erdogan wants to destroy the Kurds as he has done for years.

Erdogan has armed Al Qaeda and ISIS, and he does want a Caliphate in the Middle East. Andy McCarthy sees that continuing.

Oh God … Erdogan can’t eradicate the PKK in his own country, you think he’s gonna wipe ISIS out in a different country? And will he keep arming al Qaeda while he’s doing it? — Andy McCarthy (@AndrewCMcCarthy) December 24, 2018

McCarthy says it’s a surrender.

#Afghanistan is not Syria; al-Qaeda, harbored and abetted by Taliban, attacked us several times. Obama pretended we could negotiate with Taliban; Trump continues this travesty. If Trump pulls out, it means surrender to our jihadist enemies, period. https://t.co/bKvjd6tAcJ — Andy McCarthy (@AndrewCMcCarthy) December 23, 2018

NO MORE ‘ENDLESS WARS’

The principle of getting out of these endless wars is a good one. We needn’t be the policemen of the world. Saudi Arabia has promised to protect the Kurds and rebuild Syria. If that comes to pass, they will be formidable opponents to the Iranians and their determination to have hegemony in the region.

The President wants them to handle their problems. He heavily armed the Kurds and the Saudis.

People must also take into account the fact that we have troops only six hours away if they are needed. On the other hand, the Turkish President amassing troops near a Kurdish-held town in Syria, and it’s concerning. It’s especially so given anti-Semitic Erdogan’s penchant for supporting ISIS. Is he going to destroy ISIS as he promised?

If it all works, he will be redeemed although few will give him credit for the brilliant move.

As for Mattis, and we love Mattis here at the Sentinel, he’s a true American hero, but he said nothing when Obama fired him without even a phone call. He trashed the President when he didn’t fire him.

Mattis and the President disagreed on many issues. It was a doomed relationship. Secretary Mattis is a terrific leader, but that doesn’t mean he is the right man to lead the Pentagon at this point.

What do you think about this decision? Let us know. In the end, can we turn around and pull the lever for a hard-left candidate like Joe or Beto or Kirsten or Bernie…?