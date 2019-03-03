British Activist Warns America About Rep. Ilhan Omar

British activist and reporter Katie Hopkins is sending out warnings about Ilhan Omar as an agent for extreme cultural change. She brings with her all the elements of Islamization.

Hopkins pointed out one obvious change in Omar we should note. She no longer wears the bright, cheery head coverings. She is now walking around in the dour, tightly-wound headscarves and she’s wearing them in the U.S. Congress.

Ms. Hopkins believes that Europe, including the U.K., have welcomed too many into their countries and they are now Islamified. Once they get their communities established and into positions of power, the cultural change comes quickly.

They vote their religion, establish “nogo” zones, make common judicial rulings based on Sharia law, and crime increases, she says.

Hopkins said everything is in place for the Islamization of America.

“Number one: You have a voting bloc of people that are densely packaged together — the same community, Somali communities, Bangladeshi communities, four families living where one family used to live — and now you have them voting according to their religion, facilitated by their mosque,” she said.

“Funding can flow in. You have the Muslim housing association. We have a Muslim police association. We have events especially for the Muslim community of London. We have an EID celebration in the middle of London … paid for by the Muslim mayor of London to keep his voting bloc happy.”

Now the U.K. has a Muslim mayor of London who is an apologist for terror, hates the U.S. President, and panders to his Islamic voters.

“And once you have people voting according to their religion — funded by funding streams from God knows where — you’ll see the changes start to happen. You’re seeing them now,” Hopkins continued.

ANTI-SEMITIC, ANTI-ISRAEL, NOW IN CONGRESS

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Friday suggested that pro-Israel politicians hold “allegiance to a foreign country.” She is anti-Semitic and anti-Israel, anti-America, pro-BDS, pro-terrorists, including Nicolas Maduro.

Omar has implanted Islamist anti-Semitism into the heart of the Democratic Party as she sits on the powerful House Foreign Affairs Committee.

Omar openly displayed her anti-Semitic impulses once again last week when she asserted clearly with reference to Jewish supporters of Israel, “I want to talk about the political influence in this country that says it is okay to push for allegiance to a foreign country.

Eliot Engel blasted her.

“I welcome debate in Congress based on the merits of policy, but it’s unacceptable and deeply offensive to call into question the loyalty of fellow American citizens because of their political views, including support for the U.S.-Israel relationship,” Engel said in a statement released Friday evening.

“Her comments were outrageous and deeply hurtful, and I ask that she retract them, apologize, and commit to making her case on policy issues without resorting to attacks that have no place in the Foreign Affairs Committee or the House of Representatives,” the New York Democrat continued.

She hasn’t retracted and won’t. This is how she plans to turn others against Israel.

Fox News had a special narrated by Pete Hegseth a while back that is worth watching:

