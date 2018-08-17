British Dossier Spy Christopher Steele Said He Was Afraid of Being Exposed

A shocking report of a new urgent text from Christopher Steele to Bruce Ohr shows Steele was worried on March 18, 2017. It was two days before FBI Director James Comey testified to lawmakers that the bureau had an open counterintelligence investigation into President Trump’s campaign.

Former British spy Christopher Steele sent the urgent message to Department of Justice official Bruce Ohr “hoping that important firewalls will hold” when Comey testifies.

Ohr wrote back that he had no new information for him.

FORMER BRITISH SPY CHRISTOPHER STEELE WAS AFRAID OF CHUCK GRASSLEY, AFRAID OF BEING EXPOSED

Steele was extremely worried he would be exposed. Steele is the British ex-spy who created what is believed to be a false document — the dossier. He didn’t want to be exposed.

A new analysis by Fox News’s Catherine Herridge turned up another concerning text in which Ohr wrote Steele was “very concerned” they will be “exposed”.

Ohr wrote that Christopher Steele, the ex-British spy who wrote the salacious dossier, was “very concerned (abt) about [former FBI Director James] Comey’s firing — afraid they will be exposed.”

Who gave Steele permission to do any of this?

Steele was on the FBI’s payroll and the Clinton payroll as he compiled the unverified dossier. He also didn’t want to answer questions under oath and told Bruce Ohr, he must “protect sources”, meaning himself.

“Very concerned about Comey’s firing, afraid they will be exposed,” said Bruce Ohr. DOJ’s Emails & Notes show Bruce Ohr’s connection to (phony & discredited) Trump Dossier. A creep thinking he would get caught in a dishonest act. Rigged Witch Hunt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 16, 2018

It appears to be more than a witch hunt. It looks like he was framed, with Brennan at the forefront. The people attempting to interfere in the election were the FBI, Hillary Clinton, and perhaps Barack Obama.

This entire probe was launched by the hate-filled former [?] Communist John Brennan with foreign assistance.