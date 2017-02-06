British Idiots Ban President Trump from Addressing Parliament

Apparently the UK Parliament doesn’t believe in free speech and the members all demand their safe spaces when it comes to the U.S. President.

British Commons Speaker John Bercow barred the U.S. President from making a speech at Westminster Hall on his state visit. Bercow labeled Trump a racist and a sexist.

Bercow has himself been described as “bombastic” and “insecure”. The diminutive man has been nicknamed “The Squeaker” and combines conservatism and globalism though the two don’t go together.

The Brits have a problem with the very reasonable and temporary “ban” Trump placed on seven terror nations.

This Brit is a Speaker who had no problem hosting the sketchy leaders of the oppressive nations of China, Qatar and Kuwait appearing before Parliament.

If Bercow doesn’t agree to host Donald Trump, as one of three key decision makers on the matter, Theresa May won’t be able to extend an invitation to the President Trump to speak.

The leftists and uninformed around the world protested this ban though they didn’t mind when George W. banned East Africans and Obama kept the ban, nor did they mind when Barack H. banned Iraqis.

Bercow said, “What I will say is this, an address by a foreign leader to both Houses of Parliament is not an automatic right, it is an earned honour.”

“Moreover, there are many precedents for state visits to take place to our country which do not include an address to both Houses of Parliament.”

“Before the imposition of the migrant ban, I would myself have been strongly opposed to an address by President Trump in Westminster Hall.”

“After the imposition of the migrant ban by President Trump I am even more strongly opposed to an address by President Trump in Westminster Hall.’”

Mr Bercow said he has less influence over whether a speech could be made by President Trump in the Royal Gallery because it is in a different part of the building.

“I would not wish to issue an invitation to President Trump to speak in the Royal Gallery,” he told MPs.

He had the gall to say he values the relationship with the U.S.

Mr Bercow concluded, “We value our relationship with the United States; if a state visit takes place that is way beyond and above the pay grade of the Speaker.”

“However, as far as this place is concerned I feel very strongly that our opposition to racism and to sexism and our support for equality before the law and an independent judiciary are hugely important considerations in the House of Commons.”

These leftists are unbearable. Britain is lost. Bercow obviously does not value the Brits relationship with the United States, only the leftists in the U.S. government.

This is very insulting to the American people but the left in the U.S will applaud it. They are siding with anyone who attacks the President as he tries to run the country.

This idiot had no problem with the Emir of Kuwait. Kuwait is a country with no laws against domestic violence, sexual harassment, or marital rape. It is illegal to be gay in Kuwait. Israelis may not travel there.

Nor did he have a problem with any of the top leaders of Qatar.

In Qatar, gay or bisexual women living in Qatar could face criminal charges for violating other public morality laws, such as the ban on fornication. Article 58 states that it is a wife’s responsibility to look after the household and to obey her husband. Other than general provisions on assault, the penal code does not criminalize domestic violence. Marital rape is not a crime.

The Brits are okay with China. Amnesty International found that human rights defenders, lawyers, journalists and activists faced increased intimidation, harassment, arbitrary arrest, and violence in China. They even tell you how many children you can have and will force abortions on women.

This is a disgusting action taken by the Brits, our so-called allies.