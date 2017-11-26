British Singer Morissey Would Like to Kill “Vermin” President Trump

British Singer Stephen Patrick Morissey would love to kill the United States President, but don’t worry, it’s for the good of us all, according to the far-left German magazine Der Spiegel.

“If there was a button here and if you pressed on it, Trump would die dead – would you push it or not?” Der Spiegel asked Morrissey.

“I would, for the safety of humanity. It has nothing to do with my personal opinion of his face or his family, but in the interest of humanity I would push,” the singer responded.

In the U.K. and in Germany, it’s illegal to talk against Muslims, even jihadis, but this dirtbag can threaten our President. He’s encouraging hate and that’s just fine. What has happened to our brothers across the sea?

The Sentinel thinks Morissey is a threat to our President and should be banned from entering the United States. Interpol needs to investigate him. He’s insane or just a vicious hater or both.

Morissey wasn’t done. He continued, “The American media helped Trump, yes, they first created it. Whether they criticize him or laugh at him, he does not care, he just wants to see his picture and his name. The American media have shot themselves in the leg.”

Since taking office in January, Mr. Trump “has exhausted the world,” Morrissey added. “He grabs after everything like a little child. He is not a leader. He is vermin.”

“I never expected him to be elected,” Morrissey continued. “Maybe, I have no faith in the political elite anymore.”

Morissey is touring the U.S., publicizing his album. Perhaps the secret Service needs to pay him a visit.

This aging rocker also runs around defending Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey. He thinks the accusations are “ridiculous”.

This is the class of person tearing into President Trump in the United States.