‘Bronx’ Blatherer AOC Mocks Brooklyn for Having Too Many Whites

Chic Socialist congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who calls herself AOC on Twitter, spent most of her life in upscale Yorktown Heights but likes to pretend she is a Bronx girl as in tenement. This week, she provoked people on Twitter after she made fun of Brooklynites as too white.

She herself went to white, upscale schools.

It started when the CEO of Glitch, Anil Dash, tweeted that “2019 is gonna be the Bronx’s year” because of the success of foul-mouthed rapper Cardi B and congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez. Both were born in the Bronx, and their success allegedly reflects on the entire Bronx.

Alexandria OMao-Cortez responded by first claiming the Bronx is “seizing the throne” and then mocked Brooklyn for its abundance of white hipsters.

She never shuts up on Twitter.

TOO MANY WHITES

Alex has a lot of trouble with whites, especially if they don’t pretend to be impoverished as she does. This divisive language is disgusting.

YUP. BX is seizing the throne, now that Brooklyn has been taken over by bespoke quiche spots or whatever you weird L train people did down there 😆 https://t.co/yZctYTI4Dg — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 5, 2019

She later posted this:

Tired: Profiles about homogenous, working-class Trump voters Wired: Profiles about intersectional, working-class Ocasio voters – “They say looking at your phone is a bad thing… but that’s how I learned about intersectional feminism.” – Alejandro Osorio https://t.co/iUwb3mRdDF — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 6, 2019

Her district is comprised of foreigners and poor for the most part.

PICKING A FIGHT WITH REP. SCALISE

She later picked a fight with Rep. Steve Scalise, the Minority Whip.

You’re the GOP Minority Whip. How do you not know how marginal tax rates work? Oh that’s right, almost forgot: GOP works for the corporate CEOs showering themselves in multi-million💰bonuses; not the actual working people whose wages + healthcare they’re ripping off for profit. https://t.co/R1YIng2Ok1 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 6, 2019

He wisely cut off the blathering lass.

Hi @AOC. Happy to continue this debate on the Floor of the People’s House, but it’s clearly not productive to engage here with some of your radical followers. #StayClassy pic.twitter.com/lZCO3oiLUZ — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) January 6, 2019