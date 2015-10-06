Brother of Oregon Shooting Victim Has a Message for Obama…

The brother of a survivor of the Oregon shooter knows what he would say to Barack Obama when he comes to Roseburg to meet with families for the usual political reasons.

When he was told that Obama is traveling to Roseburg Friday, Jessy Atkinson, brother of Cheyenne, was taken off guard and stumbled for a minute before he told Anderson Cooper Obama should stop running the gun agenda when that is not the problem.

“I would tell him to look where the problem really lies and quit running the agenda — quit running the gun agenda,” he said. “It’s not the problem. It’s mental health in America. It’s obvious. All of us talk about it. I don’t know why we are hiding from it.”

Atkinson said money is wasted overseas and incarcerating drug offenders when it could be spent on mental health programs.

“It doesn’t seem our country is going in the right direction,” he said.

Bonnie, their mother, added:

“I feel that our children should be able to protect themselves somehow.”

Obama must have found some families who are willing to speak with him despite the fact that several in the community – victims, the sheriff, and the newspaper publisher – have said they don’t want him to come to exploit their tragedy.

Personally I don’t think they should make be pushing new laws until they start enforcing the ones they have. They also need to tell us the law that will stop this and we will support it.

He didn’t even call the family of Kate Steinle but it didn’t fit the agenda.

https://youtu.be/_COhDPkZA-E