Brother of Oregon Shooting Victim Has a Message for Obama…

The brother of a survivor of the Oregon shooter knows what he would say to Barack Obama when he comes to Roseburg to meet with families for the usual political reasons.
When he was told that Obama is traveling to Roseburg Friday, Jessy Atkinson, brother of Cheyenne, was taken off guard and stumbled for a minute before he told Anderson Cooper Obama should stop running the gun agenda when that is not the problem.
“I would tell him to look where the problem really lies and quit running the agenda — quit running the gun agenda,” he said. “It’s not the problem. It’s mental health in America. It’s obvious. All of us talk about it. I don’t know why we are hiding from it.”
Atkinson said money is wasted overseas and incarcerating drug offenders when it could be spent on mental health programs.
“It doesn’t seem our country is going in the right direction,” he said.
Bonnie, their mother, added:
“I feel that our children should be able to protect themselves somehow.”
Obama must have found some families who are willing to speak with him despite the fact that several in the community – victims, the sheriff, and the newspaper publisher – have said they don’t want him to come to exploit their tragedy.
Personally I don’t think they should make be pushing new laws until they start enforcing the ones they have. They also need to tell us the law that will stop this and we will support it.
He didn’t even call the family of Kate Steinle but it didn’t fit the agenda.
This man is absolutely right and is voicing the sentiments of the majority of Americans in their right minds. The government and current administration has destroyed our country. Get off the anti-gun band wagon because no one agrees with it.
Nobody except big city liberals. Unfortunately there are a lot of them.
The only thing that Obama has done is spent trillions of dollars , on taking our freedom and American rights, with no guilty conscience. Obama is not a American citizen. And this is what us people need to know, and remember. Obama is here to do one thing, and one thing only, (TO DETROY AMERICA). we the people need to start pulling together, and not let that happen.
Jessy Atkinson’s 5 minutes of fame has come and gone. I just want to say that in real life, he is a loose cannon drug dealing addicted felon, and a loser. Why did the media focus so much with this idiot and his opinions?
Amen to that they took away mental heath programs in california and its a joke if. You go to a lockdown facility they dont do nothing for ya for days or weeks if anything so you are left to your own devises
“Really” he said during the interview, when asked his thoughts, then gave the best response I have ever heard! He is the voice of the people! Congrats to both the brother and Anderson for a real interview.
He is not the voice of the people…. Jessy Atkinson “really” is a drug dealer with mental health problems of his own.
Nov 1, 2016 – Douglas County Adult Parole and Probation
https://www.oregon.gov/doc/CC/douglas/docs/douglas_county.pdf
My prayers are with each family that lost someone in the shooting but I stand with you, no gun control can stop this kind of evil in peoples hearts,
2499 Gable St.
I agree with him. This administration has one goal…to disarm Americans like Hitler did and then killed millions. The problem is there are mentally ill people and no where to treat them. Why is there more focus on American rights to bear arms, than the real ptoblems by Mr Obama. He wants Americans disarmed so he can take over America with his own personal army he’s created..Fema Corps..brown shirts. If you read …Behold A Pale Horse by William Cooper, 12th chapter, 1991.
He says the CIA uses the mentally ill and gives them drugs, and hypnosis and sends them to schools. That was written in 1991 after some school shootings in Canada and Stockton Ca. Could he be right. Anderson Cooper ..go further.
I was assaulted and nearly raped and killed by an illegal Mexican. He was plead down and Nonviolent marked on sentencing sheet after he cut me, bit my mouth, head butted my head. A white or black would gave gotten 20 tears. He only served 27 months. He had a knife.
More prople are killed by ..fists than anything…proven.
Obama and his minions are committing crimes..aiding and abetting the enemy.
We are safe as long as Americans have guns to defend themselves and others. What if guns were removed from secret service and other guards for kids and Michelle. People are bring killed in Chicago , gun free , and Obama says nothing about that. 45 were killed in Chicago before school and he said nothing.
Finally! Stand strong Americans!
But first…” God ” please carry the families of all their/your lost children in the palm of your loving hands. Please help them to grieve without defeat and find peace within their hearts. We ask Father that you touch the injured and give them your strength to move forward with all the “Challenges and Opportunities” of this new journey.We ask that you give them Wisdom to grow in their lives and hearts.
And lastly we ask dear Father…… Please help us all to stay “Strong and United” in saving and conserving our families, faith and Country. Please help us fight and win against the evil that is growing around us. Father we ask and pray for your love and light in our days and darkest nights.
Lord God in your Holy name we pray. Amen
Peggy, you are absolutely correct in your statement! Our President suffers from “tunnel vision,” by default!!
He has no intention of changing his focus on the Second Amendment, nor does Hillary Clinton!
Jessy Atkinson is a drug dealing idiot pot head with mental health problems of his own. He stirred the pot voicing his opinions on CNN and they should have never interviewed him.
He is not the voice of the people.
The media picks out this mumbling loser as the pro 2nd amendment poster boy, and he can’t legally have a gun considering he is a felon.
When Prez showed up here in Roseburg it was about respect and healing for this small community. I didn’t vote for him, but that day when he showed up and landed here, I took my hat off and gave him some respect.
The media is toxic, and Jessy shut up! You’re a brainless loser, and you know this!
