Brotherhood Dem with Ties to Communist Party Wins the Minnesota Primary for AG

Days after domestic abuse allegations against him surfaced, Keith Ellison won the Primary, defeating four other Democrats. He will likely go on to become the Minnesota Attorney General, a lawless one. As of last month, he reportedly didn’t have an active law license so he could be an AG without a law license.

Ellison has walked around with a T-shirt demanding the elimination of borders. The potentially new attorney general will prevent law enforcement from cooperating with ICE since he tries to do it now.

A fan of hatemonger Louis Farrakhan, he has met with radical Islamists overseas. His ties to radical Islamists are well-known.He has been caught in several lies, even about his ties to Farrakhan and the Islamists. He is anti-Semitic.

Any law trying to ban sharia law which is in conflict with the Constitution is religious persecution. He actively supports the groups who want to destroy America and the Constitution with sharia law.

The current Democratic National Committee Vice Chair appears to support Antifa although he is subtle about it.

Ellison has deep ties to the Communist Party.

The Enemy Within! Muslim Marxist DNC chair👉🏻Keith Ellison-Muhammad has ties to Communist groups as well as MUSLIM Terror Groups#MayDay2017 pic.twitter.com/2vPyG27s3K — Amy Mek❌ (@AmyMek) May 1, 2017

He fully supports open borders and strongly believes we must rebuild the Third World, saying the U.S. must “rebuild the part of the world that so many of us rely on to get everything from cheap flowers to cheap strawberries, cheap this to cheap that”.

Ellison is big on freebies and believes in free healthcare, and has praised Cuban and Russian healthcare.

Most relevant to his position, he has made it clear he is out to destroy a sheriff who helps ICE. He wants to abolish ICE.

This is who the Democratic Party is now. This is what they want for America because they hate the traditional USA.