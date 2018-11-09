Broward Election Official Brenda Snipes Has Corrupted an Election Before

Broward County Board of Elections Supervisor Brenda Snipes is in charge of vote counting in Broward, a heavily Democratic county, and she has yet to disclose how many ballots are still not counted despite the election for governor and Senate occurring two days ago. If state police show up to seize the ballots, she will reportedly refuse to turn them over.

There are many other potential illegalities, including working in secret and illegally handling and transporting ballots.

Currently, in the Senate race, Republican Rick Scott is leading Democrat incumbent Bill Nelson by more than 20,000 votes. Nelson is hoping for a blowout in Broward County to push him over the edge for re-election.

Brenda Snipes has corrupted the vote in Broward before.

The bombshell voter fraud lawsuit that Florida governor Rick Scott filed against Broward County Elections Supervisor Brenda Snipes is no surprise to progressive Tim Canova who blew the whistle on Snipes rigging his 2016 Congressional primary race against Democrat Debbie Wasserman-Schultz.

Snipes was guilty, of that there is no doubt. In May 2018, a judge ruled that Brenda Snipes a Democrat violated state and federal laws by illegally destroying ballots for the 2016 Congressional primary race in which her ally Debbie Wasserman Schultz was running against Tim Canova.

Many other irregularities have turned up in Broward and Palm Beach counties. Miami-Dade doesn’t have a clean record either. They are all Democrat strongholds.

FOUND GUILTY AND STILL IN CHARGE

The same election supervisor, Brenda Snipes, is still in charge.

“I have warned that Snipes is a serial election rigger who would rig the recent elections,” Canova told the Gateway Pundit. “I do not believe in the accuracy of any election returns reported out of Broward County.”

He added: “To restore integrity in our elections, we need to ban electronic voting machines and instead move to 100% paper ballots counted by hand in public. Without free and fair elections, we have no democracy.”

Brenda Snipes, Broward Elections Supervisor, also ill serves overseas citizens in vote by mail. Is there anything this office actually does right? https://t.co/8dtCLfHFUn — Tim Canova (@Tim_Canova) November 9, 2018



Now we find that 78,000 new votes have miraculously been found two days after the election.

Senator Marco Rubio and Governor Scott explained on Fox News Thursday evening.

