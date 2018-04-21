Broward Sheriff Scott Israel Gets Put on Notice

Self-described “excellent” police chief Scott Israel is going to receive a wake-up call which might not have the intended effect.

The sheriff has all but hit on the head with a building and hasn’t woken up. He continues to treat his job as if it were merely political. CBS Miami local reported the latest.

His deputies’ union will present him with a no-confidence vote.

According to a statement from Jeff Bell, the president of the Broward Sheriff’s Office Deputies Association, “Today, Friday April 20th, 2018, the Broward Sheriff’s Office Deputies Association announced it has scheduled a No-Confidence vote on Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel. Union President and Broward Sheriff Deputy Jeff Bell said the move follows many instances of suspected malfeasance, misfeasance, failure to maintain fiduciary responsibility by the Sheriff, failure to properly investigate possible criminal misconduct by members of his senior command staff and the lack of leadership that has crushed morale throughout the agency.”

The vote began Friday and will end April 26.

It’s historic but Israel’s behavior after the Stoneman massacre has brought the deputies to the edge.

The deputies didn’t go into the building and bear some responsibility but they fell the Sheriff deserves some too.

He was warned the vote might not be coming.

When Sheriff Israel Joked Right After the murders of 17 People

During an interview with Jake Tapper, he treated the situation lightly.

JAKE TAPPER: The last question, sir. Do you think that if the Broward Sheriff’s Office had done things differently, this shooting might not have happened?

SHERIFF ISRAEL: Listen, ifs and buts and candy and nuts, O.J. Simpson would still be in the record books.

JAKE TAPPER: I don’t know what that means.

There are 17 dead people, and there’s a whole long list of things your department could have been done differently.

SHERIFF ISRAEL: How could — listen, that’s what after-action reports are. That’s for — lessons-learned reports are for.

Israel is the person who tormented Dana Loesch and Senator Rubio over guns at a CNN townhall. All the while he knew his deputy hid during the shootings and the others stood outside while people were being murdered.