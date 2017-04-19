Brown University Calls “She’s” and “He’s” “They” to Be Politically Correct

Brown University is now using “gender-inclusive” pronouns on acceptance letters, which is of course grammatically incorrect but transgender correct.

According to the Wall Street Journal‘s James Freeman, it’s confusing students.

“Brown University in Providence, R.I. houses one of the country’s most selective undergraduate colleges,” Freeman reported. “The Brown Daily Herald, a student-run newspaper, cites Dean of Admission Logan Powell in reporting that the school received a record-high 32,724 applications this year, and admitted just 8.3 [percent] of applicants.”

“Among those lucky few is the daughter of a Journal reader who is still trying to make sense of a letter the family received this week from Mr. Powell,” Freeman explained. “Our reader’s bright daughter had already received news of her acceptance when a letter arrived that was addressed to her ‘Parent/Guardian.'”

“Oddly, the note referred to the accepted student not as ‘she’ but as ‘they.'”

The family was “perplexed” and called the school.

As it turns out, the university wants to be “gender inclusive”.

They said the “grammatical construction” may be “unfamiliar” to some but it’s used in “newsrooms and other organizations”.

No, Brown, the grammar isn’t “unfamiliar”, it’s wrong and asinine.

The student’s father said they are now turned off to this Ivy League bastion.

“Mind you, our daughter has always been clear what her biological gender and identity is—she’s a woman,” he said. “[The school] wants to make it clear that only left wing extremists are welcome at Brown. Fine with us—good riddance.”

Brown is over thinking their role in the world. They’re all in on the insane use of names and gender selections. Students can change their names in computer at Brown without doing it legally. It’s anarchy at Brown.

Brown won’t use asterisks because they fear they are not inclusive enough.

Brown has gender-neutral housing, gender-inclusive bathrooms and locker rooms, and an LGBTQ center. That’s all very nice but when you start confusing people with bad grammar, you’ve lost me.

“Trans is an umbrella term that includes, but is not limited to, the following identities: transgender, transsexual, a person of trans experience, genderqueer, androgynous, third gender, agender, non-binary gender, two-spirit, and any other non-normative gender identity,” the school explains on its TRANS@Brown resources page.

“Some people also like to use Trans* as an umbrella term,” the school explains. “Because there are varied views and some disagreements on the inclusivity of the asterisk we are currently choosing not to use it but we recognize and respect all of the different terminology that people like to use.”

These academics have lost their minds trying to think things to death. Sometimes things are just crazy. Political correctness is crazy.

You know what’s even crazier? This bastion of liberalism has an “underground forum” where the students can discuss potentially controversial topics “freely”. They have to go underground to do it.

For all their liberalism, they’re fascists forcing their leftist culture on everyone else. The left is ruining the country and English grammar.

