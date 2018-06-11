Bubba’s Glad Norms No Longer Let You Do Anything You Want to People

We first saw this on RealClearPolitics! During an NPR interview with Judy Woodruff of the PBS NewsHour, Bill Clinton had a chance to redo his earlier crazed reaction to a question about the #MeToo movement.

His ‘do over’ further reflects his poor ethical standards and lack of self-reflection. Woodruff asked him about the norms that have changed since he was in office. Al Franken was run out of office for what he did years ago.

The norms changed for these people but not for those of us who follow actual norms.

She asked, “Do you think that’s a good thing?”

His response, as carefully-tailored as it was, wasn’t good for those of us who still believe in moral standards. He replied in all seriousness that “the norms have really changed”. You can’t just do anything you want to them!

THE TRANSCRIPT EXCERPT

“Well, in general, I think it’s a good thing, yes.

I think it’s a good thing that we should all have higher standards. I think the norms have really changed in terms of, what you can do to somebody against their will, how much you can crowd their space, make them miserable at work.

You don’t have to physically assault somebody to make them, you know, uncomfortable at work or at home or in their other — just walking around. That, I think, is good.

I think that — I will be honest — the Franken case, for me, was a difficult case, a hard case. There may be things I don’t know. But I — maybe I’m just an old-fashioned person, but it seemed to me that there were 29 women on “Saturday Night Live” that put out a statement for him, and that the first and most fantastic story was called, I believe, into question.

Too late to wade into it now. I mean, I think it’s a grievous thing to take away from the people a decision they have made, especially when there is an election coming up again. But it’s done now.

And I think that all of us should just be focusing on how to do better and how to go forward.

He obviously wasn’t going to trash Franken who did far less egregious things than he did. Clinton is an accused rapist.