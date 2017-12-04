“Bubbling” with Anger, OJ Blames White Man’s Justice for His Problems

OJ Simpson was a white black man until he [appeared to kill] killed two people and later committed an armed robbery. At the height of his career, his friends were mostly white, he married a white woman, and never mentioned skin color. Then he had to answer for his crimes and all that changed. Now he’s blaming the white man’s justice system for his situation.

Some of us might blame the justice system for letting him off in the first place.

OJ lives in a white gated community in a multi-million dollar home owned by his loyal friend James Barnett. Barnett also gave him the use of his Bentley.

When he goes to his favorite watering holes, OJ is greeted like a beloved celebrity. He likes to have a drink and can’t drink much or he will land back in jail. The accused killer of his ex-wife and a local waiter can’t let his alcohol level go above .08. His parole and drinking restrictions will last five years.

His former manager says we shouldn’t underestimate the broad base of support he has.

His fans might also want to remember how he acts when angry.

“There’s a lot of anger brewing inside of him,” says O.J.’s former manager Norman Pardo.

“O.J. Simpson has changed, but not in a positive way,” says Pardo, who spoke to him often while he was in prison. “He was raised a Baptist. But when he went in he started reading the Koran. He said, ‘For the first time in my life, I feel like a black man in the 1940s, in an all-white justice system, and they lynched me.’”

It was the white justice system’s fault!

“Right now, he is out trying to make some new friends, because he needs things,” Pardo adds. “You are O.J.’s friend as long as he needs you. When he doesn’t need you anymore, he’ll say, ‘I don’t even know who this guy is . . . ,’ which is what happened to me and many others.”

Simpson might do a reality show because that’s how low our entertainment industry is willing to go. The problem is paying him. Wherever he goes to make money, he will only accept suitcases full of cash because the young man he murdered [is thought to have murdered], Ronald Goldman, has a father who won’t let others reward him with “blood money.”

Mr. Goldman won a multi-million dollar judgement against OJ in civil court and whenever OJ does something for money, he’s slapped with an order to fork over the money.

Pardo says he has a deal from an individual offering to pay off the entire multi-million-dollar judgment to the Goldmans and the Browns and put O.J. back to work. And his friend, best man at his wedding to the woman he slaughtered, Tom Scotto, says he’s been marketing the first post-prison interview with O.J. for more than $1 million. “When O.J. wants to talk, we’ll make a deal to do it,” says Scotto.

OJ has already been involved in a drunken disruption in a hotel on November 8th but his lawyer said it never happened. It could have sent him back to jail but he is OJ.

Bubbling below O.J.’s smiling surface, former friends insist, is an angry O.J., unrepentant, determined to cash in. “He’s a psychopath,” says his bail bondsman, Miguel Pereira, who formerly owned a company called You Ring, We Spring, which gained attention when Pereira processed the bond to get O.J. out of jail after the Vegas robbery.

We ask you, can the “psychopath” go five years without committing a serious crime or even getting drunk?