Bishop Roger Foys with the Diocese of Covington released a letter to parents of Covington Catholic High School students Friday. It was an apology for the rush to judgment and the quick condemnation of the boys’ alleged actions in D.C.

The Bishop said they felt bullied.

This is in the aftermath of the abuse inflicted on the Covington Catholic school boys who were verbally assaulted by a crazy hate group, the Hebrew Israelites, and a deceitful radical whose only claim to fame is he was born Native American.

After the boys were viciously attacked in the media with one-sided opinion news, the diocese released an unacceptable statement which said in part, “We condemn the actions of the Covington Catholic High School students toward Nathan Phillips specifically and Native Americans in general.”

In his speech to the families at Covington High School, the Bishop said he fully supports them.

“I am on your side,” Foys now says.

Well, he should have spoken to these kids before he made his original statements.

“We should not have allowed ourselves to be bullied and pressured into making a statement premature.”

He apologized to Nick Sandmann who has been singled out as the face of this accusation. The Bishop said it is “not just.”

The only people who don’t know and will never acceept the truth are the ones who want to believe the radical leftists.

THE LETTER