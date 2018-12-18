BURN OUT! Mao It Girl O-Cortez Takes Self-Care Time After All the Stress

The cool commie girl, dubbed the ‘future of the Democratic Party, has to take time off weeks before she assumes her position in Congress. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez fears burning out and will take a “week of self-care” according to her twin Twitter and Instagram posts. She’s not even in the job yet.

“I am starting a week of self-care where I am taking the week off and taking care of me. I don’t know how to do that though, so I would appreciate any and all self-care tips,” she said in a video posted to her Instagram account.

If only she were taking a job at Elle, all would be fine.

OMao sported her “signs of burnout” for leftist activists/agitators “because without it we WILL burn out and walk away.”

Perish the thought!

“So while I’m not going to Cancun or anything, I HAVE decided to drive to upstate NY and spend a few days in the middle of nowhere,” she said.

Mao Girl said self-care is essential for “working people, immigrants, & the poor,” because it is “political.”

I’m taking a few days to take care of myself before what is sure to be an eventful term. For working people, immigrants, & the poor, self-care is political – not because we want it to be, but bc of the inevitable shaming of someone doing a face mask while financially stressed./1 https://t.co/EWdWFmPwet — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) December 17, 2018

The poor entitled dear laments the loss of her comfortable lifestyle pre-election.

“Before the campaign, I used to practice yoga 3-4x/week, eat nutritiously, read and write for leisure,” she wrote on Instagram. “As soon as everything kicked up, that all went out the window. I went from doing yoga and making wild rice and salmon dinners to eating fast food for dinner and falling asleep in my jeans and makeup.”

“I keep things raw and honest on here since I believe public servants do a disservice to our communities by pretending to be perfect,” she added. “It makes things harder for others who aspire to run someday if they think they have to be superhuman before they even try.”

Sadly, her fans loved her comments. Yay!