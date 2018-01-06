BUSTED! Michael Wolff Boasts Book Will “Bring Down” President Trump

The purpose of the Michael Wolff book, Fire and Fury, was to take down President Trump using the ‘unfit’ mantra. Wolff himself said as much. He didn’t simply spin a yarn, he wove a tale meant to take down the President and boasted, the book will “bring down” Trump. He obviously did it to make money as well — it’s flying off the shelves.

Michael Wolff told BBC radio that his conclusion in Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House”– that Trump is not fit to do the job — was becoming a consensus.

“I think one of the interesting effects of the book so far is a very clear emperor-has-no-clothes effect,” Wolff prattled.

“The story that I have told seems to present this presidency in such a way that it says he can’t do his job,” Wolff said.

“Suddenly everywhere people are going ‘oh my God, it’s true, he has no clothes’. That’s the background to the perception and the understanding that will finally end … this presidency.”

Holt would never have a published book like this about Obama. It’s simply Trump Derangement Syndrome.

HE EVEN ADMITS HE MADE MUCH OF IT UP

This book is loosely based on a fabricated true story.

What writer puts out a book he admits is full of lies and tells the reader to figure out what’s true or not? Apparently insane Michael Wolff does.

Wolff got ahead of his dishonest reporting by admitting to not telling the truth and confessed that he “said whatever necessary to get the story”. Much of what he wrote was mere recollection.

Wolff admits in the book’s prologue that vast sections of his work were likely untrue, saying several of his sources “lied to him” and insider accounts “flatly contradicted those of others.”

According to Business Insider, Michael Wolff admits that different accounts of the early days of the Trump Presidency described in “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House” were false, urging readers to “make up their own minds.”

In the book’s prologue, Wolff writes, “Many of the accounts of what has happened in the Trump White House are in conflict with one another; many, in Trumpian fashion, are baldly untrue. These conflicts, and that looseness with the truth, if not with reality itself, are an elemental thread of the book.”

“Sometimes I have let the players offer their versions, in turn allowing the reader to judge them,” he adds. “In other instances I have, through a consistency in the accounts and through sources I have come to trust, settled on a version of events I believe to be true.”

“The book itself, reviewed by Business Insider from a copy acquired prior to its Friday publication, is not always clear about what level of confidence the author has in any particular assertion,” writes the article.

Newsweek’s cover boasts that Trump’s impeachment odds just went up because of Wolff’s book. If true, it’s because people will believe anything, even when they are told it’s a pack of lies or even when they’re told the President watches the Gorilla Channel all day long.

ALL THE MANY LIES

One of the first lies pointed to was the one where Wolff claims Trump entered the White House not knowing who John Boehner was. Photos of Trump’s golf outings with Boehner over the years came rushing out.

There were many obvious errors in the Michael Wolff tabloid book of gossip, Fire and Fury, and NY Times Maggie Haberman was one of the first to point out that the author is a careless writer.

“I believe parts of it and then there are other parts that are factually wrong,” Haberman said on CNN. “I can see several places in the book that are wrong. So for instance, he inaccurately describes a report in the New York Times. He inaccurately characterizes a couple of incidents that took place early on in the administration. He gets basic details wrong.”

Haberman said Wolff’s “style” is to create a broad narrative in a story, but gets many of the details wrong.

“He creates a narrative that is notionally true, conceptually true, the details are often wrong,” she said.

Haberman said Trump is also incorrect when he says he never met with Wolff, but she also said that Wolff is “overstating the access he had to the president” to write the book.

About other inconsistencies, she said: “He described in the book Rupert Murdoch’s quote ‘an expletive idiot’ about Trump and then in his own column a day later it was ‘expletive moron,'” she said.

Haberman said the shortcoming is the result of Wolff’s decision not to make the extra effort to check basic facts.

Haberman is longtime Hillary fan and no fan of Trump’s.

Mark Berman of The Washington Post picked out one error in a tweet. He has never been to the Four Seasons yet he appeared in the Wolff book as having dinner there with some other prominent Democrats.

Spotted in the new Michael Wolff book about Trump: A Four Seasons breakfast featuring “Washington Post national reporter Mark Berman” (I have never had breakfast at the Four Seasons, never actually been there) (but now I wonder if I can use this to go eat there and expense it?) pic.twitter.com/bWgVAwrEfj — Mark Berman (@markberman) January 5, 2018

Laura Ingraham took on the irresponsible Michael Wolff. She tweeted a photo of a page she said was totally wrong, and wrote: From Wolff book—this is TOTALLY FALSE. I was there! “Distanced themselves from Trump”?! Total fabrication.

In one section of the book Wolff says Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refused a make-up meeting because he was getting a haircut.

Don Stewart out of McConnell’s office wrote, “There are two errors in one sentence about Sen. McConnell. One is that the meeting request was not ‘a makeup meeting’ with just Sen. McConnell–it was a request for the four top congressional leaders (Leader McConnell, Leader Schumer, Leader Pelosi, Speaker Ryan) to meet with the President. The other error is that our staff did not reject the meeting ‘because the Senate leader would be getting a haircut’. In fact, a meeting was scheduled with the President and attended by all four congressional leaders when they returned to DC after Labor Day.”

Don Stewart with the office of @SenateMajLdr takes issue with this section of Wolff’s book: pic.twitter.com/ZFvw3377pe — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 6, 2018

GERALD BLEW UP

Geraldo blew up over the nonsensical gossip book and he has not been shy about criticizing the President. After noting that Wolff was only in Trump’s presence, not meeting with him regularly, he railed at Wolff’s pretense of having the expertise to analyze Donald Trump “as if he were a shrink…”.

Geraldo rightfully called Bannon ‘Benedict Arnold’ as he railed against Wolff for false claims about 100% of the people thinking Trump is stupid and childlike.

“Yesterday my wrath was directed at the ‘Benedict Arnold’ Steve Bannon,” he continued, “who absolutely has behaved traitorously to the family that entrusted him. Today, I really — and I don’t “You know for a fact they don’t think that,” Guilfoyle chimed in. “They love their father.”

“Absolutely, it is logical,” Geraldo said. “You know that it is untrue.”

“Michael Wolff said, and I’m quoting,” he said, “One hundred percent of the people around Donald Trump, senior advisers and family members, every single one of them, questions his intelligence and fitness for office.”

“Really?” he exploded. “‘Every single one of the family members?’ I thought. This is a patent lie! This is absolutely untrue. And at some point, even people on the left have to admit, as the Washington Post did today when they questioned whether he got access at all under false pretenses. Everyone watching has to question, every one of the president’s family? So Ivanka, who Michael Wolff said is ‘dumb as rocks,’ she questions the intelligence and fitness of her father for office?

“This is not true! It’s unfair,” he continued. “It is so screamingly inequitable to accuse the president of being someone who lacks intelligence and fitness for office and then says every one of his family agrees with me, the author.”

Geraldo just couldn’t take it anymore.