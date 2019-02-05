Wells Fargo marked as suspicious a half million dollars in payments to Rinat Akhemetshin, a Russian lobbyist in 2017, according to BuzzFeed News. Akhmetshin was one of the attendees at the Trump Tower meeting.

BuzzFeed, the first to publish the unverified dossier, is suggesting something untoward by Donald Trump Jr. and the other campaign attendees, Jared Kushner and Paul Manafort. However, all parties who have spoken out about it called the 20-minute meeting a dud. A lawyer named Natalia Veselnitskaya was able to set up the meeting by claiming she had opposition research on Hillary. But Veselnitskaya only talked about the Magnitzky Act.

Fusion GPS was working with the Kremlin and Veselnitskaya to undermine the Magnitsky Act. At the same time, they were working on the fake anti-Trump dossier.

FUSION GPS WORKED FOR RUSSIANS

The reliably-fake news publisher BuzzFeed tilted their article to suggest the Trump team was paying off Akhmetshin, but completely ignored the fact that Akhmetshin was at the same time working for Fusion GPS to investigate the lobbyist behind the Magnitsky Act [Bill Browder]. The Magnitsky Act is all that was discussed at the Trump Tower meeting. BuzzFeed ignored that.

Fusion GPS commissioned the unverified dossier on behalf of Hillary Clinton’s campaign and her DNC. At that time, Clinton had complete control of the DNC according to Donna Brazile, as recorded in her memoirs of the campaign.

Fake news BuzzFeed didn’t accuse Akhmetshin of wrongdoing but suggested it.

Akhmetshin’s lawyer responded to the story, telling NBC News that “it is appalling that BuzzFeed published this misleading article.”

“Mr. Akhmetshin categorically denies that he engaged in any form of unlawful activity, and BuzzFeed’s unsupported suggestions to the contrary are completely untrue.”

Akhmetshin’s real job was working for Russians to get rid of the Magnitsky Act.

He’s already been interviewed by Mueller and not accused of wrongdoing.

FUSION GPS WORKED FOR RUSSIANS AT THE SAME TIME THEY WORKED FOR HILLARY

Fusion GPS’s work included the allegedly anti-Kremlin project (the dossier) at the same time they worked for a project backed by Russians. The media doesn’t like to mention that.

What BuzzFeed ignores repeatedly is Akhmetshin, Veselnitskaya, and Fusion GPS all worked to undermine the Magnitsky Act. Fusion’s main task was investigating Bill Browder, the London-based financier whose lobbying efforts led to the law’s passage.

Browder claims his lawyer, Sergei Magnitsky, was killed in a Russian jail in 2009 while investigating a Russian organized crime syndicate.

The ultimate client for Fusion, Akhmetshin, and Veselnitskaya was Denis Katsyv, whose firm, Prevezon Holdings, was sued by the Justice Department for allegedly laundering money stolen during the tax fraud scheme uncovered by Magnitsky.

Glenn Simpson, co-founder of Fusion GPS, plays dumb on knowing about the Trump Tower meeting even though he was with Veselnitskaya the day before the meeting and after. The media always ignores that.

