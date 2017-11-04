CAIR’s Terrorist-Tied Director Chosen to Receive a Prestigious Award at Harvard

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) has ties to Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood. Nihad Awad, the CAIR founder and Executive Director, has reportedly self-identified as a supporter of the terrorist organization Hamas. His platform appears anti-American to some while operating under the guise of protecting Muslims from Islamophobia.

Despite this, a Harvard organization is giving Awad a prestigious award.

The Phillips Brooks House Association (PBHA) will be giving its Robert Coles “Call of Service” award to Nihad Awad, for his work to “defend the rights of Muslims” and for advancing “justice and mutual understanding.”

An online petition with over 500 signatures outlines the concerns some have with Awad, including the fact that he and the organization he created were named as unindicted co-conspirators in the 2007 Holy Land Foundation terror-financing case.

You could sign the petition if you are so inclined.

Over a dozen CAIR staffers have been convicted of terrorist offenses.

Normal, pro-America Muslims don’t want their names attached to this organization.

This honorée-to-be wouldn’t even condemn bin Laden. He is also calling for all state and local governments to erase every symbol and every vestige of Confederate history immediately. Make no mistake, he’ll call for the Founding Fathers to be erased also.

There’s more but that should be enough.

Certainly there are more worthy recipients such as Ayaan Hirsi Ali, one of radical Islam’s victims.