Cal State Professor Calls for Execution of Trump, Republicans, White Trash, End of Capitalism

This is the Neo-Totalitarianism we face.

The same professors encouraging their students to riot if political opponents try to speak on their campuses are the same professors training the leaders of tomorrow. You want to read real messages of hate, check the Twitter feed of some so-called liberal professors.

Take Lars Maischak, a history professor at California State University, Fresno, for example. He is calling for the execution of Donald Trump and also suggests two Republicans die for every illegal alien who is deported. Make no mistake, the left wants to replace us with the uneducated who they can mold and enslave to government dependency.

Tweets from an account purportedly operated by Professor Lars Maischak call for Trump to “hang” in order to “save American democracy,” and say the only “cure” for racist people is a bullet to their head.

It appears to be the professor’s true account. Whoever is tweeting is also responding with vicious, hateful replies to those who disagree.

Americans should be extremely worried about the future that lies ahead for this country as professors spewing hate and communist doctrine co-opt their education. These professors and their students make up the Neo-Totalitarianism that will one day rule us if not stopped.

The hate mongering professor tweeted: “To save American democracy, Trump must hang,” Professor Lars Maischak appears to have tweeted in February. “The sooner and the higher, the better. #TheResistance #DeathToFascism.”

To save American democracy, Trump must hang. The sooner and the higher, the better. #TheResistance #DeathToFascism https://t.co/DSsV53sbO2 — Lars Maischak (@LarsMaischak) February 18, 2017

#TheResistance Has anyone started soliciting money and design drafts for a monument honoring the Trump assassin, yet? — Lars Maischak (@LarsMaischak) February 19, 2017

#TheResistance What do you do if your country has been hijacked by a gang of crazed homicidal fanatics? You storm the cockpit! #Flight93 — Lars Maischak (@LarsMaischak) February 24, 2017

#TheResistance Mercy towards racists was always the fatal weakness of good Americans. 1865, 1965, they left too many of them alive. — Lars Maischak (@LarsMaischak) February 27, 2017

It’s not only Trump he hates, he hates every white trash scum who voted for Trump.

#WhenCaliforniaSecedes You Fascist Trump-voting white trash scum can wallow in your filthy hell-holes of flyover states. Enjoy. — Lars Maischak (@LarsMaischak) February 23, 2017

#TheResistance #ethniccleansing Justice = The execution of two Republicans for each deported immigrant. — Lars Maischak (@LarsMaischak) February 23, 2017

He hates Capitalism as well. While claiming to hate racism, it is liberals who are keeping blacks on urban plantations

Don’t tell me to “obey the Law.” “The Law” in this country is one part Racism, one part Class Oppression, all Capitalism. #TheResistance — Lars Maischak (@LarsMaischak) March 8, 2017

We have some screenshots of tweets because his account could be suspended though we doubt it. Twitter suspends harmless accounts of Republicans and Conservatives, not homicidal maniacal Democrats.

Ole Lars is the Fascist who seeks to destroy the First Amendment and the very lives of people with whom he disagrees, yet he calls freedom-loving Americans “Fascists”.

He also hates Neil Gorsuch and the Constitution.

He is unaware of his own insanity and hate for others who dare to disagree with him.

I am not surprised that Fascists should equate the demand for justice with advocacy for murder or violence. It comes naturally to them. — Lars Maischak (@LarsMaischak) April 8, 2017

This is what it is about for him – Communism or perhaps he’d like to call it Socialism or even Democratic Socialism as they have in Venezuela.

In this country, there is little difference between the three though they will try to convince you otherwise. Bernie Sanders would say the difference is Huge but it’s not.

His economic guru is Bernie Sanders a Communist who likes to refer to himself as a Democratic Socialist. Bernie Sanders, Robert Reich – all heroes.

A spokeswoman for CSU Fresno told The Daily Caller News Foundation Maischak’s comments on social media do not represent the university. “‪Lars Maischak is employed as a lecturer at Fresno State,” Kathleen Schock told TheDCNF. “Statements made on his personal social media accounts are his alone and are not endorsed by or reflect the position of the University.”

The hate mongering lunatic has tenure. He’s not going anywhere even if they wanted to fire him which they obviously don’t.

Why do you suppose this guy is allowed to tweet this bile but people on the right are suspended for far less?