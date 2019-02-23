Cali Dems Want to Tax & Ban to Protect a Victim Group

California DEMOCRAT state lawmakers want to push their food habits on their residents by discouraging the consumption of sugary beverages, proposing a tax, adding warning labels, and banning soda displays near checkout lines. This was among other measures they proposed on Wednesday.

There are five fascist bill proposals to address another Democrat crisis — an increase in obesity, diabetes, heart disease and anything else they can come up with to excuse their control freakishness.

One of their approaches, besides taxation, is to demonize the soda industry.

ANOTHER VICTIM GROUP

“The soda industry is the new tobacco industry,” said Assemblyman David Chiu of San Francisco. He wants to BAN restaurants from selling soda in cups larger than 16 ounces (.5 liters). “This is an industry that has used marketing and sales tactics to victimize low-income communities, communities of color throughout our country.”

Every one of their voting blocs has to be in a victim group.

One bill would ban soda discount coupons that Assemblyman Rob Bonta of Oakland said can result in “soda actually being cheaper than bottled water.”

Assembly Republicans suggested the proposals are Democrats’ latest attempt at nanny government.

“What’s next — criminalizing pizzas over 18 inches?” they said in a statement.

The proposals include a fee on sugary beverages that would take a two-thirds vote to approve. Health groups also are circulating petitions to put a tax of 2 cents per ounce on the 2020 ballot.

The beverage industry says such a tax would fall harder on those with lower incomes and would have uncertain health benefits.

California Hispanic Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Julian Canete criticized the package on behalf of the beverage industry, saying that soda makers have already done much to discourage over-consumption. He promoted better health education over a tax.

The American Beverage Association, which represents Coca-Cola, PepsiCo and others, said it is engaged in an “unprecedented commitment to fight obesity” by offering more choices and smaller portion sizes with less or no sugar.

IT WON’T STOP THERE!

Aside from soda, lawmakers said they are targeting sports drinks, sweetened coffee and tea, and other sugary beverages.

Last month, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals blocked a San Francisco city ordinance requiring health warnings on soda advertisements, saying it violates constitutionally protected commercial speech.

The justices also said the soda warnings aren’t based on established fact, citing Food and Drug Administration statements that sugar is “generally recognized as safe” when not consumed to excess.

It’s all about excess and Americans have the freedom to choose, well, maybe not in California. Democrats want to take that freedom away.

Sen. Bill Monning of Carmel equated his proposed warning label to those required for cigarettes and said he would welcome a court challenge.

Meanwhile, the American Cancer Society, American Lung Association, American Heart Association, and other tobacco opponents announced their support for bills restricting the sale of flavored tobacco products, including menthol cigarettes and candy and fruit-flavored e-cigarettes.

They would be better off worrying about their homeless population, the illegal immigration, the income inequality caused by socialism, and their crazy taxes.