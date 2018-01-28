Cali High School Teacher Calls Military “Lowest of Our Low”

A Southern California high school teacher was videotaped trashing members of the military as “the frickin’ lowest of the low” in a classroom rant to students.

The student who filmed it was angry and the tape has since gone viral.

El Rancho high history teacher Gregory Salcido — who also serves as an elected Pico Rivera city councilman and was once mayor — describes those who are in the military overseas as failed students who had no choice but to serve.

“Think about the people you know who are over there,” Salcido is heard saying. “Your freakin’ stupid Uncle Louie or whatever. They’re dumb s – – – s. They’re not high-level bankers. They’re not academic people. They’re not intellectual people.”

“They’re the freakin’ lowest of our low.”

He was also heard commenting on military recruiters visiting the school. “We don’t allow pimps to come into the school,” he says.

The school will sanction him and Salcido has yet to comment, other than this post on his Facebook page.