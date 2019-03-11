Cali Officials Tracking Racial Profiling by Police Are Railing Against Results

California officials are very unhappy about the results of the tracking of racial profiling incidents by police. They want changes made to make sure the numbers change. It’s not that there are too many, it’s that there are too few.

The panel’s most recent report found 17 percent of California’s law enforcement agencies reported not a single complaint in 2017.

And of 659 profiling complaints that were filed in a state of nearly 40 million people, just 10 were sustained. Three-quarters of the profiling complaints involve race or ethnicity, but they can also include age, gender, religion, physical or mental disability or sexual orientation.

Andrea Guerrero, executive director of the advocacy group Alliance San Diego, doesn’t believe the numbers and thinks it might be the result of police protecting their own.

Her co-chair, Kings County Sheriff David Robinson, disputed that. He said the numbers reflect the reality that it’s “so rare and far between that someone is racist.”

That is the truth. Most people are not racist, but it doesn’t fit the narrative.

THEY WANT MORE COMPLAINTS

The panel has solutions. They want to find these complaints. Therefore, they think it a good idea to allow anonymous reporting and third-party complaints.

That is the most ridiculous thing I ever heard. Any loon can call up, complain anonymously and even complain for someone else?

The reason there could be so few complaints is that they are usually handled at the station informally, which is what most people prefer. That apparently works, but the officials want it to become more of a cause célèbre.

They also recommend follow up. Wouldn’t it be better if they left it alone?

They also want to put these complaint forms in many languages.

While all this paperwork is being done, to say nothing of the expense, the police might have some time to catch criminals.

The California leftists are pot stirrers. They should spend more time cleaning up the rats so people don’t catch Typhus.