Cali Rep. Wants House to “Rise Up” If Judge Kavanaugh Is Confirmed

A California Democrat has called for the House to “rise up” if Judge Kavanaugh is confirmed. Rep. Garamendi is calling for insurrection over a woman making an unsubstantiated claim of an alleged sexual assault by the Judge 36 years ago. He fervently denies it.

“For the men and women of the House of Representatives, we must rise up in disgust and anger and make certain that our voice is clear,” Rep. John Garamendi, D-Calif., said during an interview with CNN. “Get the facts out. Give this woman the benefit of the doubt. Don’t treat her as so many women have been treated time after time in the courtroom after courtroom.”

He insists Christine Blasey Ford be allowed to testify but she won’t unless there is an FBI investigation first. The FBI will not investigate and the Judge has been thoroughly vetted by the FBI six times.

This is insanity.

Only the Senate has advice and consent responsibilities under the Constitution. The House has no authority to force their concerns on presidential nominees for certain positions.

Blasey-Ford has the opportunity to give testimony on Monday and she has until Friday morning to accept the invitation.

Garamendi also used the opportunity to trash the President.

DEMOCRATS NO LONGER BELIEVE IN EVIDENCE OR DUE PROCESS

The left doesn’t care that there is no evidence. They’ve weaponized #MeToo. They don’t want any nominee who isn’t far-left and that is what this is about.

Senator Collins brought some sanity to the situation.

“The effort right now is still to convince Professor Ford to come forward as she has said that she wants to do, and I think it would be better for her to do so,” Collins told a Maine radio station. “I think it’s not fair to Judge Kavanaugh for her to not to come forward and testify.”

The left has put Judge Kavanaugh on trial and convicted him with no evidence and no due process. The judge has had an unblemished record throughout his life.

The Senate Democrats released this nonsense below this afternoon, claiming she’s a survivor — A FACT NOT IN EVIDENCE!

We have to set an example for the rest of the nation that we will not dismiss a survivor’s claims, and we will not whitewash and sweep under the rug a victim of sexual misconduct just for the convenience of a timetable. pic.twitter.com/9qiurPuOmU — Senate Democrats (@SenateDems) September 19, 2018

Sheldon Whitehouse certainly doesn’t need an ounce of evidence. In fact, he’s invented his own facts.

This morning, the President said it is up to Dr. Blasey Ford to convince him she is telling the truth. That is preposterous. Her story is credible: it is rich in remembered detail, corresponds to facts that are known, and was told to others years before. pic.twitter.com/kmd9lWwLog — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) September 19, 2018

None of what he said is true. She doesn’t even remember what year it was or where it was. The therapist notes don’t back up her story. And she didn’t tell anyone until 2012 and didn’t mention Dr. Kavanaugh insofar as we can see.

THE VOTE IS ON!

Senate Republicans will push ahead with the vote if Ms. Blasey doesn’t come forward. Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, Iowa Republican, said he is sticking with his plan to hold a hearing Monday to give Christine Blasey Ford a chance to detail her accusation about Judge Kavanaugh.

Republicans are ready to push ahead with the vote on Wednesday and it’s up to Ms. Blasey to show or not show on Monday.

“It would be a disservice to Dr. Ford, Judge Kavanaugh, this committee, and the American people to delay this hearing any further,” Mr. Grassley said in a letter to committee Democrats.

This absurd Blasey case is one more Democrat dirty trick.