Cali to Pull National Guard from Protecting the Border to Keeping Pot Safe

California’s hard-left Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom plans to pull National Guards from the border where they are protecting Americans. Newsom has another mission for them. He wants them to protect the state’s marijuana industry, according to information published by the LA Times.

California’s marijuana industry is struggling. In addition to lost taxes, the pot lobby has given Democrats hundreds of thousands of dollars in campaign donations.

A new report from the state Cannabis Advisory Committee on the first year of legal pot sales in California says there is a problem that requires urgent action: “Fragmented and uncoordinated” enforcement has allowed the black market to flourish, threatening licensed business with unfair competition.

He plans to corrupt the National Guard and their honorable mission of protecting the nation and instead use them to aid the industry by redeploying at least 150 California National Guard troops from the U.S.-Mexico border and instead use them to combat illegal grows in Northern California.

“There are legitimate concerns in Northern California, particularly as it relates to illegal cannabis grows. They are getting worse, not better,” Newsom stated last week, according to the Los Angeles Times. “I want to see more enforcement.”

California citizens voted to legalize recreational marijuana in November 2016, and the law officially changed in January 2018.

Officials eyes bugged out over all the revenue they thought was going to pour into their chests. One billion dollars to be exact, with the opening of thousands of cannabis shops.

Instead, the state only issued 547 temporary and annual licenses by December 2018, and California is only expected to rake in $471 million in revenue this fiscal year.

The black market controls eighty percent of the marijuana industry. That, and the state’s onerous regulations are keeping the money from flowing into the politicians’ pockets.

Newsom called controlling and protecting the border, “political theatre.” Currently, the cartels control the border.

The National Guard entices new recruits with this message:

This is a message to anyone who ever believed they could be something great when they grew up. It’s an invitation to all who want to build a better world. Our message is this: There’s a life outside the cubicle, and we can get you there. We can give you skills, and a mission to use them. We can give you experiences you’ll never forget. And best of all? Join us and for the rest of your life you’ll be able to look back and say you raised your hand to serve. You said yes when your community and country needed you. We believe you will rise to the challenge. Start today.

