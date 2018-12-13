Cali Wants to Tax Text Messages to Sustain a Fraudulent Welfare Program

Regulators in the high tax Socialist state of California want to tax people for text messaging friends and family so they can sustain a fraudulent program. They want to keep the Obamaphones going. If you’ll remember, they were supposed to be fully funded by donations.

The ‘free’ Obamaphone and Internet program is rife with fraud. But instead of going after fraudsters, they will steal more money from productive citizens.

It’s nothing more than the Marxist redistribution of wealth. Barack Obama began the program. In Commiefornia, they are living the Obama Socialist dream.

“It’s unclear how many individual consumers would be asked to pay their wireless carrier for texting services under the proposal. But it likely would be billed as a flat surcharge per customer — one of those irksome fees at the bottom of your wireless bill — not a fee per text,” The Mercury News reported.

The budget for this ‘free’ Obamaphone program went from $670 million to $998 million last year.

“This is unsustainable over time,” the commission concluded in their report.

They could weed out the corrupt people defrauding the program but they would rather steal.

“It’s a dumb idea,” Jim Wunderman, the president of the Bay Area Council business-sponsored advocacy group, said in a statement. “This is how conversations take place in this day and age, and it’s almost like saying there should be a tax on the conversations we have.”

The California Chamber of Commerce and Silicon Valley Leadership Group also oppose the idea. They have noted that the new charges would cost those who text $44.5 million total per year.