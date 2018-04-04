California Bill Mandates Police Only Open Fire When “Necessary”

After a young unarmed black man was shot to death by police in Sacramento, California, officials have come up with insane legislation they think will stop tragic accidents like that.

The new legislation says police may open fire ‘only when necessary’ rather than ‘when reasonable,’ Sacramento-based Assemblyman Kevin McCarty (D), said at a press conference Tuesday.

What does that mean? They can only open fire if they are definitely going to die? Being shot in the leg wouldn’t be enough?

Who gets to decide that? What are the guidelines for that in a life-death situation? it’s insane. It is putting bureaucratic red tape being put in the way of police doing their job. It endangers police. The left always sides with criminals over police.

Remarkably, it’s being promoted as a first of its kind legislation.

You can expect the crime rate to skyrocket if this goes through. Officers will be afraid to do their jobs so they won’t.

The unAmerican ACLU was behind it and it was co-authored by Democrat Assemblywoman Shirley Weber. The Cali Black Caucus is also behind it, along with the NAACP, Black Lives Matter, and Sacramento “leaders”. Black Lives Matter, a Soros-funded Marxist group, is anti-cop.

HuffPo deceitfully wrote that black men are disproportionately killed by cops. It’s provably not true.

“We should no longer be the target practice of a ‘shoot first, ask questions later’ police force,” Assemblyman Christopher Holden (D) said, before listing the names of several other unarmed black victims of police shootings.

Police aren’t hunting down innocent black men. Black men are hunting down black men.

Scholar Heather MacDonald of the Manhattan Institute presented the statistics in her book, War on Cops. She found:

Black males between 14 and 17 years commit homicides at a rate ten times higher than White and Hispanic combined and Blacks of all ages commit homicides at a rate eight times higher than whites and Hispanics combined.

Black Lives Matter is built on a lie. Blacks are killing blacks, not police. Last year, 987 civilians were killed by police and only 258 of them were black.

In New York City, 23% of the population is black and they account for 75% of all shootings, 70% of all robberies and 66% of all violent crime. Add Hispanics and you have accounted for 98% of all illegal gunfire. Whites are 33% of the city’s population and they commit fewer than 2% of all shootings, Heather MacDonald reported.

As a result, police called to shootings will almost always be looking for minorities and they will stop innocent minorities because they look like the suspects. It’s an unfortunate reality. Police aren’t looking to arrest minorities. Minorities are committing the crimes, not because of guns, because of social dysfunction in the community and the home.