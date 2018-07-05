California Bill Will Make Christian Teachings and the Bible Illegal

California law AB2943, currently in the Assembly, makes “advertising, offering to engage in, or engaging in sexual orientation change efforts with an individual” a fraudulent business practice. It will be subject to fines and penalties. That seems to include catechisms and Bibles. They would be considered “fraudulent” under this bill.

In the end, it seeks to criminalize the religious teachings of Catholics and others on the issue of LGBTQ, not simply homosexuality.

The bill would amend the California Consumer Legal Remedies Act to prohibit “sexual orientation change efforts.” It also appears to make it illegal for teachers in religion classes to teach against homosexuality.

The bill states: “The following unfair methods of competition and unfair or deceptive acts or practices undertaken by any person in a transaction intended to result or that results in the sale or lease of goods or services to any consumer are unlawful: “… Advertising, offering for sale, or selling services constituting sexual orientation change efforts to an individual.”

The proposal includes more than counselors. It defines “sexual orientation change efforts” as “any practices that seek to change an individual’s sexual orientation.”

Catechism classes are a paid-for service and lessons are taught in accordance with church teachings. The Catholic Church teaches acting on homosexual urges is prohibited.

As The Federalist reports the catechist must tell students the church’s view on homosexuality. That would qualify as attempting to “change behaviors” under this broadly-defined law.

THREAT TO PAROCHIAL SCHOOLS

The report by The Federalist says it would be a threat to parochial schools. That’s especially true of high schools where sex and secuality are so important in students’ lives.

Also from The Federalist: “AB 2943 would force teachers at these schools to choose between fully and freely teaching the full catechism, thereby exposing the school to a potential lawsuit under AB 2943, and censoring the portions of the catechism taught to avoid litigation. AB 2943 would chill any discussion of the church’s position on homosexuality and homosexual acts in religious education classes, including debate among students regarding the merits of that position,” the report said.

The bill regulates speech regarding homosexuality in many contexts. It also bans printed materials that advocate ways to become free of unwanted same-sex attractions.

Some say it bans the Bible. The Federalist reports that FactCheck.org is lying, saying it doesn’t ban the Bible and catechisms.

IT’S THE GOAL AS THEY ADMIT

Banning the free speech of religious organizations is the goal apparently. State Assembly member Al Muratsuchi wants to target people of faith.

The only approved practice is therapies that mandate acceptance, support and understanding of clients or facilitation of coping skills. There can be no attempts to change orientation.

“Under these broad and ill-defined terms, ‘any practice’ could include Catholic catechism classes, commonly known as CCD, in which every Catholic child who attends public school must participate to make First Communion and Confirmation,” the report said.

Watch:

It bans Christian books and appears to be a violation of the First Amendment. It goes well beyond banning conversions therapy. They aren’t only talking about homosexuality wither, they are talking about LGBTQ and all the rest.

h/t Jon Thompson