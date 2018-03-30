California Crazy! Judge Orders Cancer Warning on All Brewed Coffee

California has lost its way. They don’t worry about the truly serious problems they have as the state with the highest poverty rate and worst housing shortage. What they worry about is a possible link of one ingredient in Starbuck’s coffee and all brewed coffee to possible incidences of cancer in rats. A little nothing anti-retailer group won a suit so far against 90 retailers on this issue.

The judge ordered a cancer warning on Starbuck’s and all brewed coffee as a result.

It won’t only affect Starbuck’s. It will affect all coffee and leaves the companies open to millions of dollars in fines.

The ruling by the crazy judge is in response to a lawsuit by an anti-retailer group. Someone in the group came up with the idea that the possibly-cancer causing acrylamide comes up in the brewing.

It isn’t a matter of the anti-retailer group proving it causes cancer for the left-wing judge, it’s a matter of the coffee companies proving it doesn’t.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle said in a decision dated Wednesday that Starbucks and other companies had failed to show there was no significant risk from a carcinogen produced in the coffee roasting process, court documents showed.

Coffee companies haven’t responded yet but have until April 10th to file an appeal.

The warning labels are very misleading and it could open the companies up to lawsuits by anyone who gets cancer.

Coffee can also be part of a healthy lifestyle, but that won’t be on the label.

California is one of the states that is following the absurd Paris Accord. They are destroying their middle class and ignoring their impoverished — for ideology’s sake.

Sanctuary State Cali is pushing for endless open borders for ideology and also for power. They want to be the permanent electoral majority. They ignore the crime, illegal alien criminals but they do worry about coffee. Recently, they considered a proposal to fine and imprison restaurant waiters who automatically give straws to patrons without them asking for one.

