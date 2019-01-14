California Gov Newsom’s New Scheme to Tax Drinking Water

The next crazy Democratic scheme to control peoples lives and steal money is here. They will tax drinking water. Californians most certainly pay for water already in their water bill.

In his 2019 budget, Governor Gavin Newsom will recommend a statewide tax on drinking water! His excuse is this will help people get safe and affordable drinking water.

In the newly-released 2019-20 budget, Newsom calls for the creation of a “safe and affordable drinking water fund” that would “enable the State Water Resources Control Board to assist communities, particularly disadvantaged communities, in paying for the short-term and long-term costs of obtaining access to safe and affordable drinking water.”

It’s another wealth redistribution scheme. He’ll charge everyone 99 cents a month to start. It’s a terrible precedent.

BEAUTIFUL CALIFORNIA WILL ONE DAY BE ITS OWN THIRD WORLD COUNTRY

California is going to ruination under leftist politicians. Moonbeam opened the borders and the new governor is going to give them free healthcare and more. Despite the high rate of homelessness, they are letting poverty-stricken, uneducated illegal aliens into the state.

Take a trip through LA. It looks like a Third World country in some areas. It’s a dump. There are “tent cities” everywhere, including along freeways, parks, and downtown.

Since 2013, police in California are not allowed to help ICE deport illegals convicted of ‘petty’ crimes, including ID theft, selling drugs, burglary, some assaults, abuse, and embezzling to name only a few. Combinations of crimes are also ignored. Previous deportations are ignored.

A good lawyer could get many other crimes included in the new safety zone.

They have the same rules for citizen criminals, their idea of petty crimes just doesn’t count for much.

LA IS THE FUTURE

