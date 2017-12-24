California Governor Brown Pardons Two Felons Here Illegally

California Governor Jerry Brown doesn’t think we have enough felons of our own here in the U.S. so he pardoned two foreigners who have committed felonies and who are living in the country illegally.

The Christmas holiday was the excuse for the pardons but Brown also likes to show the President he won’t follow federal law.

The two men were due to be deported on Christmas.

The men, Mony Neth of Modesto and Rottanak Kong of Davis, came as youth and had family here who were here as refugees.

Kong was convicted on felony joyriding (that’s car theft) in 2003 in Stanislaus County at age 25 and sentenced to a year in jail. Neth was convicted on a felony weapons charge with a gang enhancement and a misdemeanor charge of receiving stolen property with a value of $400 or less in 1995 in Stanislaus County.

We want these two because we clearly don’t have enough car thieves or gangbangers.

Brown claimed it was “an act of mercy”.

The men are not off the hook, since the immigration department has something to say about it.

In August, Brown pardoned six murderers. He has lots of sympathy for criminals.