California Is Officially a Lawless Sanctuary State

Gov. Jerry Brown today signed “sanctuary state” legislation authored by a Los Angeles lawmaker that limits local law enforcement cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

“This bill states that local authorities will not ask about immigration status during routine interactions,” Brown said in a message explaining his decision to sign Senate Bill 54. “It also bans unconstitutional detainer requests and prohibits the commandeering of local officials to do the work of immigration agents.”

Moonbeam just signed a law that violates our federal law.

The bill’s author, Senate President pro tem Kevin De Leon, D-Los Angeles, hailed Brown for signing the legislation, officially known as the California Values Act. De Leon has said on the floor of the legislature that half his family is in California illegally and he is getting to decide the law?

Brown said ICE can still do their job. That’s big of him, especially since the judges, the police and other officials will make it as impossible as they can.

He said the measure, “won’t stop ICE from trolling our streets — it will not provide full sanctuary — but it will put a kink in (President Donald) Trump’s perverse and inhumane deportation machine.”

Mr. De Leon saying half his family is in the U.S. illegally: