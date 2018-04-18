California Looks to Ban Books, the Bible Is Up for Grabs

Religious people will now face California Assembly Bill 2943 that will treat as criminal “the sale or lease of goods or services to any consumer” that consists of “advertising offering to engage in, or engaging in sexual orientation change efforts with an individual”.

Hitler banned books too! What a coincidence.

Same-sex relations and bi-sexuality are declared “innate” and natural and any efforts at changing that will be a criminal act. Morality and religious beliefs will be subject to criminal penalty in these cases.

Not everyone agrees it is always innate.

The law covers all efforts to guide sexual orientation although that might not be the intention.

The problem with that is adolescence is a time of sexual confusion and counselors, parents and others should be allowed to guide young people through that without having to dictate the government view. Adults who are confused and seek out religious guidance should be allowed to do that without the government intruding. Not in California apparently.

The Bible and the Koran ban homosexuality and could be barred from sale under this law. We might see the author of this law end up in big trouble. Will the Koran be exempt?

They define ‘banned guidance’ as: “‘Sexual orientation change efforts’ means any practices that seek to change an individual’s sexual orientation. This includes efforts to change behaviors or gender expressions, or to eliminate or reduce sexual or romantic attractions or feelings toward individuals of the same sex.”

They are going after aversion therapy which is very extreme and damaging. But it’s written in a very vague manner and will cover all counseling.

It covers everyone, not just counselors. Religion is out!

Some people are mentally ill and sexuality is at the heart of their illness. Can they be treated?

These are the definitions and as you can see, they are quite broad and vague:

(a) “Goods” means tangible chattels bought or leased for use primarily for personal, family, or household purposes, including certificates or coupons exchangeable for these goods, and including goods that, at the time of the sale or subsequently, are to be so affixed to real property as to become a part of real property, whether or not they are severable from the real property.

(b) “Services” means work, labor, and services for other than a commercial or business use, including services furnished in connection with the sale or repair of goods.

(c) “Person” means an individual, partnership, corporation, limited liability company, association, or other groups, however, organized.

(d) “Consumer” means an individual who seeks or acquires, by purchase or lease, any goods or services for personal, family, or household purposes.

(e) “Transaction” means an agreement between a consumer and another person, whether or not the agreement is a contract enforceable by action, and includes the making of, and the performance pursuant to, that agreement.

The lawsuits will be interesting. This bill will never make it past the Supreme Court.

Leftists don’t like the Bible. They’ve taken them out of motels, schools ban them, police can’t read it, and the Army is under strict limitations. This law could be aimed at the Bible and any book they don’t like. The LGBT is a good excuse to burn books.