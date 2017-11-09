California NAACP Pushes for Removal of “Star Spangled Banner” as US National Anthem

The California NAACP wants to eliminate the “Star Spangled Banner” as the U.S. National Anthem. Unfortunately, the NAACP is no longer a true American organization. When they are not colluding with fellow communists in the U.N., they are dividing the country. They are simply a Marxist organization for Black people. It’s sad because they were once a great organization.

They need to be ignored.

The group says the song, which has been a point of controversy in the NFL, is “one of the most racist, pro-slavery, anti-black songs in the American lexicon,” The Sacramento Bee reported Tuesday.

The NAACP’s California chapter last week reportedly sent out two resolutions, which had been passed at the organizations state conference last month.

One of the resolutions was to support the removal of the anthem, while the other is an effort to get the NFL to fit former player Colin Kaepernick onto a team.

Kaepernick is also a Marxist.

It’s also about Trump hate.

“We owe a lot of it to Kaepernick,” California NAACP President Alice Huffman told The Sacramento Bee. “I think all this controversy about the knee will go away once the song is removed.”

Huffman said she wrote the resolutions after President Trump said NFL owners should fire players who protest during the anthem.

Huffman is pulling the same garbage as the players, pretending disrespecting the flag and the anthem is no big deal.

“Trump got in the middle of it. He blew it out of proportion,” Huffman said of the president, who labeled players who kneel as a “son of a b—h” during an Alabama rally.

The U.S. Congress should adopt a new national anthem that’s not “another song that disenfranchises part of the American population,” Huffman said.

“The Star-Spangled Banner” has been the nation’s anthem since 1931, when President Herbert Hoover signed a congressional act making it the song of the United States.

Leftists have wanted to get rid of the song for a long time, claiming falsely that it’s racist.

They found a line in the third stanza no one ever sees or sings that they object to — “No refuge could save the hireling and slave/From the terror of flight or the gloom of the grave”

Mark Clague, a musicologist at the University of Michigan and the founding board chairman of the Star Spangled Music Foundation, refuted the accusation.

He explained:

The social context of the song comes from the age of slavery, but the song itself isn’t about slavery, and it doesn’t treat whites differently from blacks. The reference to slaves is about the use, and in some sense the manipulation, of black Americans to fight for the British, with the promise of freedom. The American forces included African-Americans as well as whites. The term “freemen,” whose heroism is celebrated in the fourth stanza, would have encompassed both.