California Prepares to Pass Communist Laws on Water Rationing

Governor Jerry Brown isn’t gone yet and will undoubtedly be replaced by someone as bad or worse. He is poised to pass Draconian laws before he leaves to prepare Californians for the potential climate change drought crisis. His actions to deal with the drought so far have made the situation far worse.

California leftist legislators are passing new water conservation rules that can only be described as Communist.

The mandatory water conservation standards will be permanent and will be in place at all times. From now on, if you take a shower and do a load of laundry in the same day, you will exceed your “ration”.

Senate Bill 606 establishes an all-powerful Big Brother “governing body” to oversee all water suppliers, whether they are public or private and the paperwork will be a killer.

Assembly Bill 1668 establishes limits on indoor water usage for every person in California and the amount allowed will decrease even further over the next 12 years.

Of course there is punishment for violators in the form of a civil penalty. Those fines are not pretty. Check this out:

1) If the violation occurs in a critically dry year immediately preceded by two or more consecutive below normal, dry, or critically dry years or during a period for which the Governor has issued a proclamation of a state of emergency under the California Emergency Services Act (Chapter 7 (commencing with Section 8550) of Division 1 of Title 2 of the Government Code) based on drought conditions, ten thousand dollars ($10,000) for each day in which the violation occurs.

(2) For all violations other than those described in paragraph (1), one thousand dollars ($1,000) for each day in which the violation occurs.

Utility companies — Big Brother’s minions — must report all indoor usage violators or face massive fines. Big Brother “shall use satellite imagery, site visits, or other best available technology to develop an accurate estimate of landscaped areas.”

Conservative Angle came up with the shower/laundry analogy and here is their math and the analysis I have here:

An 8-minute shower uses about 17 gallons of water

A load of laundry uses about 40 gallons of water

A bathtub holds 80 to 100 gallons of water

A dishwasher uses 6 gallons of water

There are all manner of analogies we could come up with but theirs is just fine.

There will be “provisions for swimming pools, spas, and other water features” so the rich don’t have to suffer, just the peasants will suffer.

Be very afraid. California is setting Communist standards for the entire country and they have a lot of electoral votes. A lot of our food comes from Commiefornia and it’s about to get a whole lot more expensive.

California is suffering through a drought but most of their problems are caused by liberal/leftist policies.

THIS IS THE PROGRESSIVE DREAM FOR THE ENTIRE UNITED STATES

The Progressive dream is being realized in California. They have their one-party state and they have given the super-rich and environmentalists complete control over their destiny. They are imprisoned in big government and they can’t get out. There is no hope for them. They still don’t even know what’s going on.

Daily Beast writer Joel Kotkin penned an article for The Daily Beast appropriately title, “California Is So Over.” He describes California as “feudal, super-affluent and with an impoverished interior”, partly ascribing it to the handling of the drought by Governor Jerry Brown. Read the article, it’s true.

Californians knew the drought was inevitable but since the 1970s, the water system has been a political prisoner. The great aqueducts, he says, are relics of a bygone era in California. Opposition to the needed expansion has come from the green leftists and their cronies and their adherents, Kotkin says.

California has had its droughts at least since the 1860s, long before the leftists invented climate change as the cause of every problem from terrorism to asthma. They knew it was coming and did not prepare because of their big ideological government that eliminates efforts at pragmatic solutions.

People are leaving the beautiful state of California in droves. They are heading for Republican states like Arizona and Texas. But, unfortunately, they might bring Commiefornia’s horrible values and views with them.