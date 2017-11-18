California Rejects History Books That Don’t Sexualize Prominent Figures

The California board of education has approved ten textbooks that it has deemed “inclusive enough,” and rejected two others that were not, including Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, one of the top textbooks producers in the United States. They don’t give the sexual identity of historical figures in books meant for children as young as five.

According to the Los Angeles Times: two texts were rejected that didn’t abide by California’s 2011 FAIR Education Act, written by former state Sen. Mark Leno, requires schools teach about historical figures who were LGBT or who had disabilities.

The two K-8 texts by Houghton Mifflin Harcourt were rejected by a state-appointed commission in part because the middle school text failed to detail the sexual orientation of historical figures such as literary luminaries Emily Dickinson, Ralph Waldo Emerson and Walt Whitman, and U.S. President James Buchanan.

Did any of those people even admit their sexual orientation and why do little children need to know that?

Even elementary history in government schools will be about sex and we expect the children to grow up to be normal adults. They’re robbing parents of the right to teach these values.

Gay attorney and California’s executive director Rick Zbur said getting this in place was a “long-fought victory”.

“Approval of these textbooks means that California schools will now have access to approved materials that accurately represent LGBTQ people, and Equality California applauds the State Board of Education for this historic decision,” Zbur said.

The identity politics is making history about sex or color or whatever other identity issue they seize as theirs. Of course gay people have contributed but they are going to introduce small children, as young as five years of age, to sex, children who are not anywhere near ready to deal with the issue on any level. Why are we teaching young children about sex and doing it in schools? Can’t they be children?

Education should be sex-blind, especially for the young. They aren’t at an age when they should be confused and this will be confusing. Young children haven’t resolved their identity yet.

It’s also a meaningless exercise for children who only want to read the story.

And in all this, we see one of the problems with identity politics. Ed Sources reports: So far, the state has received about 400 written comments regarding the textbooks, including many from people advocating for the fair portrayal of Hindus and many who are concerned about the LGBT references.

Everyone has to be included, Hindus, pansexuals, black Jewish women, and all the many, many so-called marginalized people who put themselves into some preferred category.