California Senate President Pro Tem Says “Half of His Family” Is in U.S. Illegally

California Senate’s Public Safety Committee, Senate President Pro Tem Kevin De Leon (D-Los Angeles) decided to admit that “half of his family” is residing in the United States illegally and with the possession of falsified Social Security Cards and green cards.

This is how Hillary won the popular vote. These people here illegally are voting, influencing our politics, and taking away the rights of citizens and if you complain, you’re a racist.

“…I can tell you half of my family would be eligible for deportation under [President Donald Trump’s] executive order, because if they got a false Social Security card, if they got a false identification, if they got a false driver’s license prior to us passing AB60, if they got a false green card, and anyone who has family members, you know, who are undocumented knows that almost entirely everybody has secured some sort of false identification. That’s what you need to survive, to work. They are eligible for massive deportation.”

This was during a discussion of a senate bill declaring the state of California a “sanctuary state”. It already is a sanctuary state. The bill merely formalizes a situation that already exists.

Last night, Donald Trump blasted sanctuary cities.

“I think it’s ridiculous — sanctuary cities. As you know I’m very much opposed to sanctuary cities. They breed crime. There’s a lot of problems,” Trump said.

“If we have to we’ll defund. We give tremendous amounts of money to California. California in many ways is out of control. Obviously the voters agree. Otherwise they wouldn’t have voted for me,” the president added.

“So defunding is your weapon of choice —” O’Reilly followed up.

“Well, it’s a weapon. I don’t want to defund a state or a city,” Trump replied.

“But you’re willing to do it?” O’Reilly asked again.

“I don’t want to defund anybody. I want to give them the money they need to properly operate as a city or state. If they’re going to have sanctuary cities, we may have to do that. Certainly, that would be a weapon,” Trump said.