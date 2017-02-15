California Spends $25 Billion in Tax Dollars per Year on Illegals, Ignores Dams

California runs like a socialist country of its own. they spend $25 billion a year on illegal aliens and ignore their infrastructure. Their priorities are foreigners above all.

Washington Times reports that California officials were warned about the Oroville Dam twelve years ago. In 2005, environmentalists warned that there was a considerable risk of the highest dam in the US, the Oroville Dam, failing.

Ron Stork, a policy director with Friends of the River, said the officials were urged to address the issue but took no action.

“We urged them to put concrete on the spillway. Our argument was that without a proper spillway, the hillside would wash away and cause catastrophic flooding,” Mr Stork told CNN.

First Californians complained they didn’t have enough water, now they have too much. They keep blaming it on climate change and want to give the UN billions of dollars to fix it, but won’t do anything substantive for the here-and-now. Progressives are regressive.

The state blew a fortune on illegal immigrants and high-speed rail.

California Gov. Jerry Brown, a Democrat Progressive came under fire amid reports that federal and state officials for years rebuffed or ignored calls to fortify the massive 50-year-old dam, which provides water to more than 20 million farmers and residential consumers.

“What’s Governor Brown doing?” former state Assemblyman Tim Donnelly, a Republican, asked in a Monday post on Facebook. “The same thing he’s been doing for decades — obstructing progress.”

President Trump authorized emergency relief for the area. Nearly two hundred thousand people had been evacuated.

Despite their constant criticism of President Trump, the California leadership asked for ten percent of the money he hopes to spend on infrastructure.

With President Trump pledging $1 trillion for infrastructure, California officials proposed a list of $100 billion in projects for possible federal funding to help rebuild the Golden State’s system of crumbling roads and bridges and improve transit and water storage.

This was after they made a habit of lambasting the President’s orders. Also at the same time, California taxpayers spend $25.3 billion a year on illegal aliens for their education, health care, law enforcement, and social and government services.

These aliens cost federal taxpayers money because they often get the child tax credits.

California Dams are in desperate need of repair. The Oroville Dam disaster is the result of a lack of attention.

Surprisingly, the LA Times allowed an article by Victor David Hansen who explains why this happened.

Yet the California Water Project and federal Central Valley Project have been comatose for a half-century — despite the recent drought. Environmental lawsuits and redirection of critical state funding stalled final-phase construction, scheduled expansion and maintenance. Necessary improvements to Oroville Dam, like reinforced concrete spillways, were never finished. Nor were planned auxiliary dams on nearby rivers built to relieve the pressure on Oroville. […]

Indeed, pressures mounted to tear down rather than build dams. The state — whose basket of income, sales and gas taxes is among the highest in the country — gradually shifted its priorities from the building and expansion of dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, bridges and highways to redistributionist social welfare programs, state employee pensions and an enormous penal archipelago.

California currently hosts a third of the nation’s welfare recipients. Over one in five Californians lives below the poverty line. One in four Californians was not born in the United States. These social transformations pose enormous political challenges and demand that infrastructure and schools grow commensurately to meet soaring populations.

Instead, California is eating its seed corn.

State lawmakers spend their time obsessing over minutia: a prohibition against free grocery bags and rules against disturbing bobcats. When they do turn their attention to development, they tend to pick projects that serve urban rather than rural populations — for example, that boondoggle of a bullet train whose costs keep climbing even as the project falls years behind schedule.

The crisis at Oroville is a third act in the state’s history: One majestic generation built great dams, a second enjoyed them while they aged, and a third fiddles as they now erode.

That just about says it. It describes all the socialist coastal states helping to bring down our country financially.

After publication, we made an error and wrote $25 million is spent on illegal aliens per year, but it’s $25 billion. We have corrected the error.