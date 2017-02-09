California has contracted with former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder to pay out $25,000 a month for 40 hours of his time, Fox News reported.

The state is paying for him to fight Donald Trump as he tries to close our borders and restore order. The California Legislature hired Holder and his Washington, D.C., firm, Covington & Burling, last month.

From immigration to the environment to sanctuary cities, Holder will lodge constant lawsuits, according to watchdog Judicial Watch.

The group got Holder’s contract through a records request and criticized the deal as “crony corruption pure and simple.” “The new records show California state legislators are wasting tax dollars to bankroll another corrupt politician – Eric Holder – under the pretense of attacking the Trump administration,” Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton said in a written statement, according to Fox.

“I’m here just to assist these gentlemen and the people who they serve with in trying to protect the interests of the people of California,” Holder told reporters, according to Fox.

Some California politicians are unhappy about the deal.

Republican Assemblyman Kevin Kiley argued in a letter to the opinion unit of the state attorney general’s office that the three-month contract with Holder is illegal. Hiring Holder as outside counsel violates Article VII of the California Constitution, Kiley maintained.

But representatives for Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon and Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de León disagreed. Rules that would apply to an executive agency, the Democrats contended, do not apply to the legislature.