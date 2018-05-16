California Yearbook Honors Islam, No Other Religion

I can’t believe this!!! A high school in Rancho Cucamonga has a spread in their year book that says ALLAH AKBAR. Not one mention of Christianity in the year book! pic.twitter.com/7ln7DgRyt9 — Kambree Kawahine Koa (@KamVTV) May 11, 2018

Rancho Cucamonga High School put out a a two-page spread in their yearbook, praising Allah the Greater, in other words, Allah Akbar. These are the two words commonly used in terror attacks as they slaughter ‘infidels’. Mohamed Atta, one of the 9/11 hijackers, reminded himself to “shout, ‘Allahu Akbar,’ because this strikes fear in the hearts of the non-believers.” Specifically, he wrote:

When the confrontation begins, strike like champions who do not want to go back to this world. Shout, ‘Allahu Akbar,’ because this strikes fear in the hearts of the non-believers. God said: ‘Strike above the neck, and strike at all of their extremities.’ Know that the gardens of paradise are waiting for you in all their beauty, and the women of paradise are waiting, calling out, ‘Come hither, friend of God.’ They have dressed in their most beautiful clothing.

The California school did not include any other religion, only Islam to show they are tolerant, multicultural, diverse, and against “racism,” Jihad Watch reported.

Leftists want to and do believe Muslims are persecuted despite the fact that they are the ones with the most radicals doing the most persecuting worldwide.

The Islamists invented the term ‘Islamophobia’ and use that to batter the infidels, claiming they are abused. There are no rampaging mobs of Christians and Jews hurting them.

It isn’t only that the Islamists are being highlighted, this is a Marxist cultural movement throughout the country meant to wipe out those religions that traditionally represent America.

In the early 1990s, according to discoverthenetworks.org, the term Islamophobia “was invented and promoted by the International Institute for Islamic Thought (IIIT), a front group of the Muslim Brotherhood.”

How ironic!

Abdur-Rahman Muhammad, a onetime member of IIIT, was present when the term was created, says DTN. Muhammad discloses its intended use: “This loathsome term is nothing more than a thought-terminating cliché conceived in the bowels of Muslim think tanks for the purpose of beating down critics.”

He says the IIIT Islamists designed “Islamophobia” to emulate gay activists’ term “homophobia.” The construction of the two words implies that critics have an irrational fear of gays or Muslims, as the case may be.

Islamists are a protected class in the leftist Progressive world.