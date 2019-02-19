California’s Gun Confiscation Program Is Not Going All That Well

Governor Gavin Newsom of California is finding out what former governor Jerry Brown already discovered, it’s not so practical or easy to confiscate guns.

Authorities in California are struggling to enforce a state law that permits officials to seize firearms from people with previous criminal convictions or mental health issues – running into staffing and budgetary issues.

They have a massive backlog of guns marked for confiscation.

The law, which was passed in 2013 following the shooting at Connecticut’s Sandy Hook elementary school and set aside $24 million for seizure programs, had a goal of confiscating around 20,000 guns over three years.

But six years later, according to a San Francisco Chronicle report, there are still roughly 9,000 of those guns out there, with more being added to the list yearly.

People taking these jobs don’t stay in them. Why would they?

The state is functioning under some questionable red flag laws and we wonder how many of these confiscations are legitimate.

Totalitarian Democrats should try to work on other solutions besides confiscating guns. If they had their way, no one would have guns. Most of the crimes committed with guns are obtained illegally or the government system fell down on the job. All this bureaucracy has its failings.