Cali’s Jerry Brown Blames Trump for Wildfires, Warns God Does Too

California is reeling from its most destructive wildfire season and an unhinged Governor Jerry Brown blamed the fires on President Trump during a 60 Minutes interview. He falsely believes the President’s abandoning of the irrevocably flawed Paris deal is a sin and suggests Trump will feel God’s wrath.

Brown spoke to Bill Whitaker December 10th and condemned Trump’s withdrawal from the Paris Accord which is actually a redistribution of wealth deal and labeled Trump misguided for calling it a bad deal for America.

“That’s a preposterous idea, not even a shred of truth in that statement,” Brown said about Trump calling it a bad deal. “I don’t think President Trump has a fear of the Lord, the fear of the wrath of God, which leads one to more humility… and this is such a reckless disregard for the truth and for the existential consequences that can be unleashed.”

The existential consequences of the deal would actually be to the U.S. economy in a deal that so many admit was to rid the world of capitalism.

With his usual melodramatic hyperbole, he brought God into it. The ultimate authority says you have to sign the Paris deal. So says the all-knowing statist.

Brown’s assessment is also factually inaccurate.

The Daily Caller quoted the latest National Climate Assessment report which put a “low” to “medium” confidence on claims global warming was making wildfires worse across the western U.S.

Wildfires could increase in severity in the coming decades, but parsing out the driving factors behind fire trends is complicated, since so much of it depends on land management policies and year-to-year variations in temperature and rainfall.

Despite this, environmental activists and news outlets have eagerly linked the wildfires to man-made warming.

There are many causes and Trump isn’t to blame. Jerry Brown, on the other hand, could do a much better job but he can’t think beyond his ideology. Global warming is the new political science.

In the late 60’s when Jerry ‘Moonbeam’ Brown started his career in politics and until he became governor in 2011, there wasn’t any legislation or political movement from him concerning emissions or global warming.

We need to know why U.S. tax dollars should fund other nations’ greenhouse gas reduction programs? Are you going to pay for your neighbor to install a solar system? The one side says it’s because the U.S. is to blame for all the pollution and warming so the U.S. must pay.

Let’s vote instead for creating jobs and ensuring energy independence, supporting the cancelation of the Paris Climate Agreement.

“This is the new normal,” Brown said, as quoted by the Orange County Register. “We’re facing a new reality where fires threaten peoples’ lives, their properties, their neighborhoods and cost billions and billions of dollars. We have to have the resources to combat the fires, and also have to invest in managing our vegetation and forests and all the ways we dwell in this very wonderful place — but a place that’s getting hotter.”

What about prevention Jerry?

When the small fires began, why didn’t Brown take preventive measures? Instead of worrying about computer models that predict events 100 years from now, why not look at the here-and-now?

California has always had Santa Anna winds in southern California and Diablo winds in the north. What changed is people building houses in steep canyons for the views in areas many insurance companies will not insure.

There has been growth of bushes and trees that have not burned in decades.

Many fires started beside a major road. This is a result of arsonists who like to set fires during these winds. It is no coincidence that multiple fires start close together all over southern California. They have caught some of the arsonists. It’s not the work of God or of Trump, but of evil men and an ineffective bureaucracy in the state.

The Paris deal might have reduced the temperature of the earth less than one-half of one percent in 100 years – maybe – according to constantly readjusted and erroneous computer models.

Jim Beers, founder of Wolf Education International and a former Fish & Wildlife biologist/agent, blames bad government practices as adding to the problems of wildfires:

The fires in Alaska and the western United States are entirely due to fire fuel accumulation on government land and landscapes inhospitable to access, fuel management or firefighting:

Lands where timber management no longer exists; lands where timber companies and sawmills are extinct; lands where “endangered species” demands make water unavailable to fight fires; lands where grazing is being eliminated; lands where roads are bulldozed closed; lands where firewood collection is restricted; lands where hunting is disappearing thanks to government wolves and grizzly bears; lands where camping and hiking are less available and more dangerous thanks to government predators; lands that no longer generate revenue for federal owners.

Local revenue, businesses, states, and the local families and communities are increasingly isolated in penury.