Cali’s Lawless AG Says He Will Arrest OC Sheriff for Following the Law

The Orange County, California sheriff will defy the Attorney General of the state Xavier Becerra. He is threatening to arrest the sheriff for following the law, claiming she isn’t.

As per SB 54, she will publish the names and release dates of all dangerous prisoners for the sake of public safety. While ICE will be able to access it, it’s being done to let the public know of the release of dangerous felons. It also helps ICE and will only affect serious, violent criminals.

If Becerra tries to arrest the sheriff, she will fight it. She doesn’t believe he will arrest her because he simply doesn’t like what she is doing and has no law to back it up.