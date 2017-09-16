Calls for Full-Blown Socialism Are Growing

Bernie Sanders is calling for full-blown, radical Socialism and 15 Democrats have already jumped aboard his bankrupt America train. His Single Payer plan has been found to be undoable in Vermont, Colorado and Vermont, Sanders’ own state, yet he’s pushing it and it will become the Democrats’ signature issue in 2020, it has been said.

The quality of the UK system is shockingly poor because only rationing can make it work and these Democrats apparently want to replicate it here.

Bernie wants to double down on the unaffordable mini-Socialist healthcare — Obamacare — by putting in the granddaddy of Obamacare.

Bernie wants to become President in 2020 and he doesn’t care what lies he has to tell the useful idiots who believe him no matter what he says. He didn’t even bother to offer the finances that would make it work because there aren’t any.

Steve Forbes, with his usual common sense explains why so many senators are now calling for it.

Bernie knows the truth — it can’t work. In 1987, he said it would bankrupt the nation, but he no longer cares if it bankrupts the nation because he is morally bankrupt.

Listen to him in his own words in this clip from 1987.