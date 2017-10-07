Cam Newton Gives a Sickening Apology

NFL Quarterback Cam Newton issued an apology after being publicly lambasted over an extremely mild sexist comment made to a female reporter asking about routes.

Our sick culture, inculcated with political correctness, is becoming sicker. Political correctness is winning as we can see in the case of Cam Newton who offended a snowflake reporter and snowflakes around the world.

Newton lost fans and sponsors. He gave in and issued a nauseating statement: “to the women all around the world, I sincerely apologize, and hope you can find the kindness in your heart to forgive me.”

In the Twitter apology, Newton said his word choice during that Wednesday press conference was “extremely degrading and disrespectful to women.”

Cam Newton apologizes for “extremely degrading” remarks to a female reporter https://t.co/6jTwpZPyPx pic.twitter.com/ODjBb7KwgE — TIME (@TIME) October 6, 2017

Not only was the “offense” extremely trivial and barely sexist, but he made it to a woman who a few years ago sent out racist tweets. If the women of the world are really this offended, it’s sick. What he said is a “no-never mind”.

You can read about his “offense” and listen to the video, as well as read the offended one’s racist tweets on this link.