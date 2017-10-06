Cam Newton Is In Big Trouble for Sexism Towards a Woman Who Appears Racist???

Cam Newton, 28, is the Carolina Panthers quarterback who was awarded the Heisman Trophy, won a national championship, and become the first overall pick in an NFL draft within a one-year span. He was a first round draft pick and was named Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2011, and in 2015 he won that honor again and was also named NFL MVP.

He became the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for more than 400 yards on his debut and went on become the first rookie to break the 4,000-yard passing mark in his first season.

He is now in big trouble for a harmless comment that the hyper-sensitive left is calling sexist.

During a presser, a female reporter asked him about routes and he responded that it’s “”funny to hear a female” ask a tactical question about route running.

The media says he “smirked” and “muffled a smile”. You look at the video and make your own determination. It looked innocent to us and even if it wasn’t, should we care? The people ranting are the same people who want players to show their disrespect for our flag and our Anthem, especially when abroad.

The snowflake reporter on the receiving end, Jourdan Rodrigue, took great offense and tweeted, “’I don’t think it’s ‘funny’ to be a female and talk about routes,. I think it’s my job.'”

She even issued a statement: “I did my job as an NFL beat writer and asked Cam Newton a question about one of his receivers. His response not only belittled me but countless other women before me and beside me who work in similar jobs.”

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said Newton’s comments were “just plain wrong and disrespectful to the exceptional female reporters and all journalists who cover our league. They do not reflect the thinking of the league.”

Panthers spokesman Steven Drummond said on Wednesday afternoon: “I have spoken with Jourdan and Cam and I know they had a conversation where he expressed regret for using those words.”

“I spoke with him after and it was worse,” she said on Twitter. She was also offended that he didn’t know her name after she covered the games for a year.

Dannon snowflakes even ended their sponsorship of Newton.

Oh, please.

Ironically, Ms. Rodrigue is accused of racism in her tweets. She has apologized.

A grudge against Cam?

